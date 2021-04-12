The Global ATM security market report covers and explains a detailed analysis of the market segmentation, size, share, growth, trends and competitive landscape. According to the report the market is expected to register a considerable market growth by 2027. The impact of COVID-19, makes it important for the stakeholders to understand the ATM security industry. The report also describes and analyzes the growth of the ATM security market strategies.

The demand for automated teller machine (ATM) security and safety devices is growing and is expected to grow, owing to rise in cyber-crimes and ATM skimming. ATM machines had always been targets of cyber fraud, theft, and other security breaches.

Key Players:

Major players analyzed include: NCR Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Euronet Worldwide Inc., GRG Banking Equipment Co., Ltd., Hess Cash Systems GmbH & Co. Kg, Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions Corporation, and Nautilus Hyosung

Key Segments:

Offering

Software

Service

Application

Fraud detection

Security management

Anti-skimming

Others

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The effect of COVID-19 on the safety of ATMs is one of the major concerns, as they are subject to virus transfers.

In India, many banks have launched mobile ATMs to safeguard public health to avoid physical contacts.

The U.S. National ATM Council and various regulators have introduced new ATM laws and safety measures during COVID-19.

Moreover, less frequent visits and larger withdrawals are being observed in Asia-Pacific such as in India and China.

In the UK, regular visits to ATMs have declined, owing to lockdown, which has impacted the use of ATMs in the past few months.

The Report Answers the Following Key Questions

Which are the leading market players active in the ATM security market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the ATM security market size?

How current hybrid chip market trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the ATM security market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Benefits to the Stakeholders

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global ATM security market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the ATM security market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the ATM security market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed ATM security market analysis based on the present and future competitive intensity of the market.

