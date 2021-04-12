This market research report provides a comprehensive overview on “eClinical Solutions Market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “eClinical Solutions Market”. The report also includes decisive details on the development of the market and the restraining factors that may obstruct the market growth in near future. Segmentations of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

The eClinical Solutions combines the clinical technology expertise to help and to accelerate the clinical development process. The solution helps to enhance the utilization of clinical and operational data. These innovative eClinical technologies are essential to managing the clinical data requirements. They support faster to keep patient and practice data safe, secure, organized and fully accessible regardless of time and helps in reducing the development costs.

Companies Mentioned:-

PAREXEL International Corporation, Oracle, Medidata Solutions, Inc., Bioclinica, DATATRAK Int., ERT Clinical, CRF Health, OmniComm Systems, Inc., Bio-Optronics, Inc., IBM Watson Health

The eClinical solutions market by delivery mode is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. Clinical trial phase market is segmented into phase I clinical trial, phase II clinical trials, phase III clinical trials and phase IV clinical trials. Based on end user the market is segmented into Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic research institutes and others.

The growth of the market can be attributed to increasing adoption of cloud computing and rising demand for improved data standardization and focus on improving and maintaining the quality of clinical trial procedures. Moreover, significant spending on clinical research and development by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries likely to add new opportunities for the global eClinical solutions market over the forecast period.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the eClinical Solutions market.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period

Key factors driving the “eClinical Solutions” market

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the “eClinical Solutions” market

Challenges to market growth

Detailed company profiles of key vendor of “eClinical Solutions” market

Detailed SWOT analysis of ten profiled companies

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global “eClinical Solutions” market

Trending factors influencing the market in different geographical regions

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors

PEST analysis of the market for the five major regions

The report assists in determining and analyzing the key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information for last three years, key developments in past five years, and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from eClinical Solutions Market are anticipated to gain lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for eClinical Solutions at the global level. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the eClinical Solutions market.

