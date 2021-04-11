Global Vitamin D Testing Market: Overview

Deficiency of Vitamin D is a common issue faced by many across the globe. It is more common amongst the older adults. Vitamin D plays a vital role in the calcification and development of bones, which is why many people are looking for easy options to test their level of Vitamin D. Stakeholders in the global vitamin D testing market are evaluating the use of high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) in assessing analytical performance of 25-hydroxy D vitamin test in the serum of human beings. This has led to validation with the help of the method of electrochemiluminescence (ECL). Innovations in the field for more accuracy are estimated to support growth of the global vitamin D testing market over the assessment timeline, from 2020 to 2030.

Rise in the geriatric population together with a surge in chronic illnesses, such as celiac disease, Crohn’s disease, kidney disease, and type 2 diabetes are anticipated to support development of the global vitamin D testing market in the forthcoming years. Children under the age of 5 years, infants, teenagers, breast feeding and pregnant women susceptible to vitamin D deficiency. In addition people over the age of 65 years and people with very less or no exposure to sun are likely to foster development of the global vitamin D testing market in the years to come.

This study titled “global vitamin D testing market” contains a detailed outline of the important market segments, namely product, end user, and regional markets. It also makes an inclusion of the analysis of the competition prevailing in the global vitamin D testing market over the assessment tenure, from 2020 to 2030.

Global Vitamin D Testing Market: Key Trends

There has been a rise in the increasing incidences of disorders related to vitamin D deficiency, which is likely to play an important role in the development of global vitamin D testing market over the analysis timeline, from 2020 to 2030. Deficiency of this vitamin D is capable of resulting serious health issues, such as cognitive impairment in older adults, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, rickets, and acute asthma in children. As such, the global vitamin D testing market is anticipated to observe high over the forecast period, from 2020 to 2030. People suffering from musculoskeletal symptoms, such as myalgias, bone pain often opt for routine hypovitaminosis D testing.

Deficiency of vitamin D is known to increase the risk of various diseases, such as neuropsychiatric disorders, immune system diseases, and diabetes. It is expected that as people tend to live more, here will be increasing incidences of vitamin D deficiency. Such factors are likely to support development of the global vitamin D testing market over the assessment timeline, from 2020 to 2030.

The rising number of autoimmune and infectious disease caused by parasites, fungi, virus, and bacteria is estimated to support growth of the global vitamin D testing market in the years to come. In addition, many autoimmune diseases, comprising systemic lupus erythematosus, tuberculosis, inflammatory bowel disease, diabetes mellitus, rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis are associated with vitamin D deficiency.

Global Vitamin D Testing Market: Competitive Assessment

The increasing focus of market vendors on product advancement, quality enhancements, and innovations aimed at breakthrough performance and sustainability of their equipment is triggering entry of new products in the market.

Some of the well-known players in the global vitamin D testing market are listed below:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Abbott Laboratories

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

bioMérieux SA

Global Vitamin D Testing Market: Regional Assessment

North America is estimated to dominate the global vitamin D testing market and is likely to continue with its regional dominance over the forecast timeframe. Considerable presence of the major market players, availability of many commercialized products, and augmented awareness about regular screening is likely to propel growth of the regional market.

