Global Smart Fitness Market: Overview

The demand within the global smart fitness market is expected to reach unprecedented heights in the times to follow. The need for smart tracking of heart rate and other vitals in humans has created fresh demand within the global smart fitness market. The past decade has witnessed formidable improvements in the domain of smart health even as new technologies make their way into the digital health sector. The use of smart fitness devices has gained momentum across various population groups including sportspersons, corporates, and fitness enthusiasts. Therefore, the total volume of revenues flowing into the global smart fitness market is set to increase at a sound pace. Over the course of the next decade, the revenue index of the global smart fitness market is set to improve.

This review added by TMR Research (TMR) sheds light on some of the prominent trends operating in the global smart fitness market. The availability of smart devices such as head-wear, hand-wear, and leg-wear has created new avenues for growth across the global smart fitness market. Besides, the availability of these devices is also complemented by the reciprocation of the masses to buying new digital wearables. The next decade is expected to witness the emergence new wearable smart devices that can track the health and fitness parameters of the masses. The total volume of revenues flowing into the global smart fitness market is slated to rise in the times to follow.

Global Smart Fitness Market: Notable Developments

It is safe to state that the emergence of smart watches, head-wears, and bike mounted fitness devices has caused formidable disruptions across the fitness industry. Over the course of the next decade, several electronic companies are projected to introduce new products into the smart fitness market. The introduction of the Apple Watch by Apple pioneered the development of smart watches that can help individuals in keeping a track of their daily activity. The development of this smartwatch became a launch pad for several other companies to introduce their indigenous smart products.

Smart sensors have undergone noticeable improvements in recent years, creating fresh opportunities for growth across the global smart fitness market. The market vendors existing in the smart fitness market are focusing on following a multifaceted approach to smart fitness manufacturing.

Key Players

Garmin Ltd.

Fitbit Inc.

Jawbone

MAD Apparel, Inc.

LG Electronics

OMsignal

Global Smart Fitness Market: Growth Drivers

Need for Tracking Fitness and Health Parameters

The growing propensity of fitness enthusiasts to measure their calorie intake has created new opportunities for growth across the global smart fitness market. Furthermore, the value of smart fitness devices is also felt across the medical industry. People in the later stages of their life have shown tremendous responsiveness towards buying smart fitness devices, creating new inlets for market growth and expansion.

Endorsement of Smart Products by Celebrities

The use of smart fitness devices by sportspersons and celebrities has furthered the demand for these products. Several global sportspersons are playing brand ambassadors to smart fitness brands. This trend is complemented by the utility of smart watches in the lives of these sportspersons.

