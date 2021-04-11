Patient Access Solutions Market: Overview

Patient access to quality health and medical care is of the seminal pillars of the healthcare systems around the world. Hospitals are increasingly adopting and deploying patient access solutions to streamline support processes, optimize the use of resources, including healthcare staff, and improve the quality of care. Thus, the demand in the patient access solutions market has made strides on the back of the growing focus on improving the patient satisfaction and boost their profitability. The advent of enterprise intelligence systems has been a crucial development shaping the evolutionary contours of the market.

The patient access solutions market has seen expanding array of products to improve the operational efficiency in hospitals. These solutions also facilitate data interoperability across disparate electronic medical/health records (EMR/EHR). Some of the key types are training services, medical necessity, pre-certification, and eligibility verification. Patient access solutions can be delivered via web, on-premise, and cloud.

Patient Access Solutions Market: Key Trends and Growth Dynamics

The exponential growth in volumes of patients’ data in hospitals is one of the key drivers for demand in the patient access solutions market. More than ever, there is a need for improving the use of hospital resources as healthcare providers are struggling with fulfilling the twin objective of low-cost and quality care to their patients. Moreover, the use of these solutions to optimize the use of hospital staff, including support staff, is a key trend encouraging growth in the patient access solutions market.

The currently emerging COVID-19 has drastically changed the way patients access care and hospitals and clinics deliver care. The post-pandemic world has thus presented a new horizon for stakeholders to test new business models and engage in product innovations in the patient access solutions market.

Patient Access Solutions Market: Competitive Assessment

Companies are leaning on offering solutions that can help manage their patients’ data with high confidentiality and privacy. The growing number of data breaches in hospital systems has brought privacy of medical data a pressing concern. Thus, a growing number of healthcare IT companies are molding their product development line in sync with the emerging demands in patient access solutions market. However, developing economies significantly suffer from the paucity of skilled healthcare IT professionals. This is being addressed with growing training programs and also adopting automation in the value chain.

Advances made in health policies in developed nations have spurred the uptake of patient access solutions, propelling growth of the market. There is a vast scope of patient access solutions on cloud-based model. Top players will be proactive in leveraging this to gain a competitive edge over their peers during the forecast period of 2020 – 2030.

Patient Access Solutions Market: Regional Assessment

On the regional front, Asia Pacific is emerging as a new hotbed of opportunities for solution providers and healthcare IT companies looking for fresh avenues. The growing presence of HCIT outsourcing companies in countries such as South Korea, Australia, Japan, and Singapore is a key trend strengthening the revenue prospects of the regional market in near future. Further, growing focus on streamlining processes in urban parts of some of the developing economies of Asia will spur potentially lucrative opportunities for healthcare IT solutions and service providers in the next ten years. The growing need for remote care and telehealth has been instrumental in generating incremental opportunities in emerging economies of Asia.

