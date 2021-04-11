Ophthalmoscopes Market: Overview

Ophthalmoscopes or also called direct ophthalmoscopes are hand-held optical instrument used to inspect not just fundus or back of the eye. These are used to assess the health of the eyegrounds comprising retina, optic nerve, vasculature and vitreous humor, and subjacent choroid. The ophthalmoscopes market has made strides on the back of growing demand for the devices in numerous funduscopic indications such as systemic eye diseases and local ocular diseases. Not used by just ophthalmologists, ophthalmoscopes find significant use among other healthcare professional such as internists, neurologists, and pediatricians.

Key end users in the ophthalmoscopes market are hospitals, eye clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Over the years, however, the art of ocular funduscopy has lost sheen among physicians and medical students. Nonetheless, the market has been making steady progress on the back of advancements in ocular fundus photography technologies making fundus examination easier. This has retained the momentum of application of direct ophthalmoscopy in neurologic patients.

The study on the ophthalmoscopes market presents in-depth data-driven insights into the key clinical trends, promising avenues, demand prospects in various medical specialties, and opportunities for manufacturers in the various regional populations. The research will guide industry players to assess the strategic dynamics and key investment pockets to get a foothold in the ophthalmoscopes market.

Ophthalmoscopes Market: Key Trends

The drive for ophthalmoscopes market from the growing clinical use of these in diagnosing sight-threatening and life-threatening diseases with the help of ophthalmoscopy. In pediatrics, these may be used for detecting abnormal optic discs and retinal haemorrhages. Strides made in funduscopic examination technologies have expanded the avenue of adoption in the ophthalmoscopes market. In recent years, the growing role of ophthalmology in neurologic care has also boosted the market prospects. Rise in use of these for ocular fundus examination in medical education has also spurred sale volumes in the ophthalmoscopes market.

Growing use of ophthalmoscopy in understanding the clinical factors of various types of headaches in neurologic care has also spurred the growth of the ophthalmoscopes market. A body of studies have reinforced the role of funduscopy in alleviating conditions of headache in the patient population.

Ophthalmoscopes Market: Competitive Assessment

Over the years, product advancements have taken place. New instruments have come that allow ophthalmologists to get clinically better images of the retinal changes underlying diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and hypertension. However, with the advent of digital ophthalmoscope, direct ophthalmoscopes have seen declining popularity especially among new medical students. Nevertheless, continuous advancements have been made in the features of direct ophthalmoscopes in digitally capturing the images, compatibility with different power sources, and comfort for healthcare professionals.

Some of the key players in the ophthalmoscopes market are

Suzhou Kangjie Medical Inc.

NIDEK Inc.

Oscar Boscarol S.r.l.

Rudolf Riester GmbH

HONSUN Group, Welch Allyn

Ophthalmoscopes Market: Regional Assessment

On the regional front, North America has been a lucrative market, especially from substantial application in fundus examination by different healthcare professionals. The U.S. has been contributing steady prospects, fueled increasingly by growing number of studies on the role of direct ophthalmology and constant product developments in the country. Also, expanding eye care in developing countries of Asia Pacific has spurred the prospects of the overall market.

