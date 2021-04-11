The cloud security posture management market is expected to grow steadily in 2021, over 2020. Owing to the security of data, adoption is likely to witness a spike, fuelled by acceleration induced by COVID-19 scenario.

Cloud security posture management also known as cloud infrastructure security posture assessment is a group of security tools that are required for compliance monitoring, DevOps integration, incident response and risk visualisation. These services are installed to protect applications, data, endpoints, etc. by checking their respective configurations, policy and standard regulations.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy Of This Report:@ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=7284

Finding misconfigured network connectivity

Recorded data is always there at cloud at risk of hacking. Prevalence of cyber-attacks, misconfigured systems such as server workloads and cloud services can lead to attack data assets and business operations. With CSPM, misconfigured data can be addressed easily.

It scans your misconfiguration and improper settings which can make data accessible and vulnerable for exploitation. Therefore, need of checking if the data is misconfigured or not continues to be a key adoption factor.

Remediation capabilities in CSPM leading the growth

Remediation refers that CSPM can drive faster iterative change across workloads and environments that what could be done manually. Automatic tools of CSPM work on issues with no or minimal human intervention and thus provide tremendous value for security in big companies. Prevalence of automation is a key growth prospect for significant market growth.

Cybercrimes and insufficient management

There are some significant issues while dealing with cloud computing owing to impacting the identity, credential and access management. Also, Cybercrime in the world can be contained but for eradicating it completely we need laws.

CSPM can provide security but lack of awareness regarding cyber-crimes among SME owners can hamper the growth of the market. As per the sources, by 2022, 95% of cyber-crimes will happen due to carelessness and lack of awareness among customers.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the cloud security posture management comprise of:

IBM Corporation (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

VMware, Inc (US)

Forcepoint (US)

Cisco Systems (US)

Zscalar (US)

CipherCloud (US)

Aqua Security (US)

Adaptive Sheild (Israel)

CloudPassage (US)

Blazeclan Technologies (India)

BitGlass (US)

Recent developments in the cloud security sector include:

In May 2020, LoginRadius announced that it is starting its service implementation to the BroadcastMed, a US based video broadcasting company. The company has a customer friendly on-boarding process and have increased the streaming efficiency. With Loginradius, the company plans to escalate the adoption of data protection protocol and simplify their login process.

In May 2020, CyberArk acquired Idaptive, for delivering the industry’s only modern identity platform with a security-first approach and delivering AI based approach for managing identities. The company plans to improve their overall security posture with efficient and seamless user experience and complex regulatory requirements.

To get Incredible Discounts on this Report, Click Here @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=7284

Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth in cloud security management during the forecast period. Growth in emerging technologies such as IOT, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence deployed majorly in the region is a key growth prospect. Adaption of cloud based solutions by SMEs is increasing the customer base in the region.

North America is also one of the largest markets for cloud security management. Along with the rising number of start-ups which prefer cloud security a major requirement leading to its rapid adoption. “International Telecommunication Union” reports North America as a proactive and a country which is committed towards cyber security. Major adoption is seen in the BFSI sector to prevent credit card frauds and data breaches.

Cloud Security Posture Management-Segmentation

By Component

Solution

Services

By Cloud Model

IaaS

SaaS

By Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Trade

IT

Telecommunication

Public Sector

Education

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Which are the most lucrative markets for Cloud Security Posture Management?

US, UK, Germany, France, Japan, and South Korea are among the leading markets for cloud security posture management.

Which are the most top vendors for CSPM?

Zscalar (US), CipherCloud (US), Aqua Security (US), LoginRadius are some of the prominent vendors for cloud security posture management.

What the key trends for cloud security posture management?

Prevalence in data breaching, hacking and data modification is boosting the adoption as data security has become the primary concern globally.

Which is the lucrative segment for cloud security posture management?

Services segment is expected to witness princely growth as its target is training and developing expertise.

To know more about the table of contents, you can click @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=7284

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050