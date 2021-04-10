Gulf Cooperation Council Activated Carbon Market: Overview

The growth of the gulf cooperation council activated carbon market hinges on to advancements in the chemical and energy industries. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), consisting of Middle Eastern countries, has initiated several projects related to energy conservation and sustainability. The member nations of this council are focusing on reviving their economy by reducing dependency on oil resources. Furthermore, several Middle Eastern nations have made a tryst to fortify the renewable energy sector of the region. As the energy sector across the region flourishes, the demand for activated carbon shall increase. Furthermore, the earnest efforts of national governments to heed to the stipulations of the council shall also aid market growth.

The gulf cooperation council activated carbon market shall gather voluminous revenues as pollution treatment becomes a priority across the Middle East. The use of activated carbon is not restricted to a particular industry, and touches the periphery of multiple areas such as chemicals, energy, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals. Presence of a seamless sector for chemical management and application has played an integral role in market growth. The gulf cooperation council activated carbon market could fetch in revenues from an array of streams in the years to follow.

Governments of the GCC countries are showing a proclivity towards non-oil investments. Oil-rich countries are revamping their economic policies to facilitate diversity-led transformations in the economy. This trend has given a boost to the growth of several niche markets such as the gulf cooperation activated carbon market.

A syndicate report on the gulf cooperation council activated carbon market gives a descriptive account of the forces that have aided market growth. The gulf cooperation council activated carbon market can be segmented on the basis of the following parameters: type, application, end-user, and region. Based on type, powdered carbon shall gain popularity in the years to follow.

Gulf Cooperation Council Activated Carbon Market: Notable Developments

Reconciliations in policies across the GCC have led to several notable developments in recent times.

A recent research found that the Internal Air Quality (IAQ) is a factor that has largely been ignored in the Middle East. This research has led governments and planners to induct core technologies for improving IAQ. The use of activated carbon filters for air purification is a prominent trend across the Middle East. The vendors in the gulf cooperation activated carbon can capitalise on such opportunities floating in the market.

Carbon Activated Corporation has emerged as prominent provider of active carbon. The company focuses provides onsite services to a number of entities in the Middle East. Regeneration of used active carbon is amongst the most distinct operations of the company.

Some of the leading players in the gulf cooperation council activated carbon market are:

MeadWestvaco Corp.

Donau Chemie Group

Kuraray

Haycarb PLC, Jacobi Carbons

Calgon

Gulf Cooperation Council Activated Carbon Market: Growth Drivers

Use of Active Carbon in the Oil Industry

The stellar size of the oil and gas industry across the Middle East has given a thrust to the growth of the gulf cooperation council activated carbon market. The use of activated carbon is spill clean-up, pilot testing, and groundwater remediation has played an integral role in market growth. Furthermore, the need for wastewater purification across oilrigs has also pushed growth across the gulf cooperation council activated carbon market.

Advancements in the Pharmaceutical Industry

The pharmaceutical industry has emerged as a key end-user of activated carbon. The need for testing and experimentation in the pharma industry has played a key role in market growth. Furthermore, drug development and testing is the most important component of the industry. This factor has also led to increased use of activated carbon.

The gulf cooperation council activated carbon market is segmented by:

Type Powdered Granular Other

Application Liquid Phase Gas Phase

End Use Water Treatment Refinery Food & Beverage Processing Pharmaceuticals & Medical Air Purification Precious Metal Recovery Sewage Treatment Others



