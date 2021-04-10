The cutting application segment dominated the market share in 2019; however, the multi-tooling application segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period as the multi-tooling machineries are capable of performing more than one functions as and when required.

Similarly, depending on component, power components, control components, and auxiliary components, the auxiliary components segment dominated the market in 2019. However, the power components segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, on the basis of operating pressure rate, the 200-3000 psi segment dominated the market share in 2019. Country wise, Germany dominated the market in 2019, however, the UK is expected to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Download Sample PDF @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8283

Europe industrial hydraulic power unit market witnessed considerable growth last few years since its implementation in hydraulic machinery. The hydraulic power unit can generate a significant quantum of power to initiate the work of any hydraulic equipment. It is done using Pascal’s law, that is, through ratios of area and pressure. The hydraulic power unit has applications in machine tools, rolling mill machinery, automation systems, meat processing machinery, and material handling equipment. With rising demand for these machineries, the hydraulic power unit market is expected to witness high growth as a result of rapid industrialization.

Depending on several factors, the market is segmented on the basis of industrial application, components, operating pressure rate, and country. By industrial application, it is divided into cutting application, grinding application, milling applications multi-tooling application, forming application, rubber & plastic application, handling application, simulation & testing application, others.

For Enquiry @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8283

Key players operating in the hydraulic power unit market are Brevini Fluid Power S.P.A, Danfoss, Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Festo, Hydac International GmbH, Robert Bosch, Sick Holding GmbH, SOMI srl GmbH, and Weber Hydraulik GmbH.

COVID-19 impact

The COVID-19 outbreak disrupted the functions of many industries around the world. Europe was impacted majorly with lockdowns in most of the countries extending to 6 months. The region’s economy was deeply impacted by the lockdowns as many activities came to halt. The industries were at total lockdown thus, many sectors shut down their activities of production and manufacturing. This led to decrease in demand for HPU. Now, as the region is again preparing for lockdown measures for the second wave that has hit again. Countries such as Germany and Switzerland are experiencing steep rise in fresh cases and thus, have yet again resorted to lockdown till December.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Market @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8283?reqfor=covid

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.