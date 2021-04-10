The maps that are particularly built for self-driving purposes are usually called High Definition Maps or HD Maps for short. These maps specifically have extremely high precision at centimeter-level. This is because the robots need very precise instructions on how to maneuver themselves around the 3D space.
This report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Automotive HD Maps industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Automotive HD Maps. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.
In Chapter 3.4 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Automotive HD Maps in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.
In addition, chapters 8-12 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
Download Free Sample Report:
https://www.globalmarketers.biz/report/automotive-and-transportation/2020-2025-global-automotive-hd-maps-market-report—production-and-consumption-professional-analysis-(impact-of-covid-19)/174958#request_sample
Key players in the global Automotive HD Maps market covered in Chapter 13:
Mapmyindia
Google
HERE
NVIDIA
Intel
TomTom
Sandborn
NavInfo
Alibaba
In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Automotive HD Maps market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Cameras
Positioning systems
Involving LIDAR and inertial measurement unit (IMU)
Others
In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Automotive HD Maps market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Auto makers
Internet firms
Digital map providers and sensor vendors
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of production, trade of the following countries is covered in Chapter 4.2, 5:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
India
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions are covered in Chapter 8, 9, 10, 11, 12:
North America (Covered in Chapter 8)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 9)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 10)
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 11)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 12)
Brazil
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
1. What will be the market value of automotive hd maps Market during 2020-2025?
2. What will be the CAGR of the automotive hd maps market?
3. What are the key players leveraging automotive hd maps market growth?
4. Which are the top companies hold the market share in automotive hd maps market?
5. Which region held the highest share in 2020 in the global automotive hd maps market?
6. Which region is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global automotive hd maps market?
7. What are the key factors automotive hd maps market expansion?
8. How the market drivers, restraints, and other opportunities are impacting the industry in positive/negative ways?
9. Which is the most influencing segment growing in the automotive hd maps market report?