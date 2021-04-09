Global Vegan Pasta Market: Overview

The global vegan pasta market is all set to gain stupendous amount in revenues on the back of rising trend of veganism. Vegan pasta is gaining traction among the worldwide population owing to its ability to minimize the health-related issues. The report performs the segmentation of the global vegan pasta market on the basis of product type, distribution channels, and region. Broadly, the vegan pasta market is segmented into fresh vegan pasta and dried vegan pasta on the basis of product type. Major distribution channels of the vegan pasta market are online channels, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and others.

Global Vegan Pasta Market: Growth Dynamics

The world is witnessing significant increase in various diseases such as obesity and heart-related diseases. As a result, numerous people from all across the world have changed their lifestyle together with eating habits. In recent period, there is increased awareness about the overall health among people living in all worldwide locations. People are inclined toward eating healthy food products. A wide range of population from all across the world is inclined toward the consumption of plant-based and gluten-free food products. This factor is helping in increasing the sales of the products from the global vegan pasta market.

Vendors working in the global vegan pasta market are focused on increasing the nutritional values of the products they offer. To achieve this target, they are innovating their products. One of such efforts is incorporating lentils in manufacturing vegan pasta. Red, green, and black lentils are known to have high nutritional values such as protein, fiber, iron, calcium, and vitamin b6. Thus, the inclusion of lentils in the manufacturing is working as a driver for the global vegan pasta market.

Global Vegan Pasta Market: Competitive Analysis

The global vegan pasta market is moderately fragmented in nature. Presence of many active players in the market connotes that the competitive landscape of the market for vegan pasta is highly intense. To deal with this scenario, players working in the market are executing various strategic moves. Some market players are strengthening their production capabilities. As a result, the market for vegan pasta is witnessing stupendous growth avenues.

Several vendors are focused on launching innovative products to attract the new customer base while maintaining the existing ones. Many enterprises are growing investment on marketing their products. All these moves are expected to drive the growth of the global vegan pasta market.

The list of important players in the global vegan pasta market includes:

Pastificio Lucio Garofalo S.p.A.

Seggiano

Barilla Group

TreeHouse Foods Inc.

Windmill Organics

George DeLallo Company

MXO Global, Inc. (Tolerant Organics)

Schnitzer

Bionaturae LLC

Dakota Growers Pasta Co.

Global Vegan Pasta Market: Regional Assessment

The global vegan pasta market is spread across five key regions, namely, North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Among the important regions, Europe seems to be one of the dominating the market for vegan pasta in recent years. One of the key reasons for this growth is increased inclination of people living in this region toward consuming plant-based food products. As a result, the vegan pasta market is predicted to show two-fold growth in the upcoming period. Vegan pasta is gaining popularity in North America as well.

