T-cell Therapy Market: Overview

The T-cell therapy market is anticipated to rise at a stellar growth rate for the forecast period between 2020 and 2030. The shift in medical practices from small molecule and protein-based therapies to adoptive therapies that has attracted strategic investments by both public and private agencies is creating opportunities in the T-cell therapy.

Key parameters based on which the T-cell therapy market is divided in this report are modality, therapy type, indication, and region.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of demand drivers, trends, and opportunities in the T-cell therapy market for the 2020 – 2030 forecast period. Furthermore, the report throws lights on key segments along with their growth rate estimations for the aforementioned forecast period. Last but not the least, the report discusses the competitive landscape of the T-cell therapy market. This includes insights into growth strategies of key players along with their revenue share estimation in the T-cell therapy market for the 2020 – 2030 forecast period.

T-cell Therapy Market: Competitive Landscape

The T-cell therapy market is fiercely competitive due to the presence of some large players in the fray. With increasing approvals of T-cell therapy and expanding manufacturing capabilities, competition in the market is expected to intensify in the future. For example, in December 2020, the European Medicine Agency issued market authorization for Tecartus – the only CAR-T therapeutic product from Kite Pharma for mantle cell lymphoma.

Key players operating in the T-cell therapy market include;

Novartis AG

Bluebird Bio, Inc.

Gilead Science

Sorrento Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Fate Therapeutics

Merck KgaA

Amgen

Pfizer Inc.

Celgene Corporation.

T-cell Therapy Market: Key Trends

First and foremost, substantial application of T-cell mechanism in cancer immunotherapy due to its high success rate fuels growth in the T-cell therapy market. As of June 2020, above 350 CAR-T clinical trials registered in China. This data indicates the increasing significance of Chimeric Antigen Receptor therapy for the treatment of cancer.

Besides this, expanding role of gene therapy for the treatment of a number of rare diseases is spawning demand for CAR-T therapies. With increasing adoption of gene therapy, the T-cell therapy market is expected to touch new frontiers over the forecast period from 2020 to 2030.

Over the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing investments to decipher the application of T-cell therapies for viral infection research is adding a new dimension to the growth of T-cell therapy market. In this context, a study published in December 2020 demonstrates the potential of T-cell therapy to treat high-risk COVID-19 patients.

In another similar case study, in September 2020, the U.S. FDA sanctioned the IND application for the use of ALVR109 to treat COVID-19 patients. This is likely to expand the adoption of T-cell therapies for viral infections.

T-cell Therapy Market: Regional Assessment

North America is the leader among other key regions in the T-cell therapy market. Factors such as a robust research infrastructure for clinical trials of T-cell therapies and a commercial base for T-cell therapies makes the region leader in the overall T-cell therapy market.

The U.S. and Canada predominantly steer growth in the T-cell therapy market in the region. The increasing number of regulatory approvals along with changing reimbursement scenario in the U.S. and Canada have accelerated the uptake of T-cell therapies in these countries. This bolsters the T-cell therapy market in the region.

China has emerged as a key region in the CAR-T therapies market in recent years. The high number of clinical trials undertaken pertaining to these therapies is creating opportunities in the T-cell therapy market in China.

