Market Overview:

The soil stabilization market was valued at US$ 21,997.38 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 31,843.79 Million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2027.

Soil stabilization is the process of changing the properties of soil to enhance its strength and durability; it is mainly applied during road projects. The soil properties are altered by either incorporating additives or mechanically blending different soil types. Different stabilizing agents such as cement, lime, fly ash, and blast furnace slag are used to stabilize the soil. The soil stabilizing process starts with evaluating the properties of soil and analyzing and deciding the lacking property, followed by selecting the effective and efficient method to stabilize it. The process ends with designing and stabilizing the soil for the intended durability and stability values. Mechanical and chemical stabilization are two main processes of soil stabilization.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Soil Stabilization Market

The COVID-19 pandemic began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread around the globe at a fast pace. The outbreak has affected economies and industries due to imposed lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Agriculture and construction is one of the world’s major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. This is further projected to lower the demand for soil stabilization products globally.

Market Players:

The market payers from Soil Stabilization are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Soil Stabilization in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Soil Stabilization.

Company Profiles

Global Road Technology

Soilworks, LLC

AggreBind Inc

Carmeuse

AltaCrete Ltd.

SNF Holding

Irridan USA

Tensar International Limited

Wirtgen Group

Graymont Limited

Market Segmentation:

Soil stabilization Market, by Method

Mechanical

Chemical

Soil stabilization Market, by Application

Industrial

Non-agricultural

Agricultural

Soil stabilization Market, by Additives

Polymers

Minerals and Stabilizing Agents

Other Additives

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Soil Stabilization by each region are later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

