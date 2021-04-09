Preparative and Process Chromatography Market: Overview

The preparative and process chromatography market is anticipated to display phenomenal growth rate over the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. Large-scale integration of liquid chromatographic methods in downstream processing, high demand for preparative methods, and technological advancements are accentuating growth in the preparative and process chromatography market.

Key parameters based on which the preparative and process chromatography market is divided are product, type, end-use, and region.

The report provides facts-based assessment of key trends and developments that can potentially boost the growth of preparative and process chromatography market for the 2020 – 2030 forecast period. To present this, research analysts conducted extensive primary and secondary research to come up with realistic projections of overall market valuation at the end of the forecast period. Furthermore, the study offers insights into the competitive scenario and demand drivers of key application segments. This helps to comprehend potential investment opportunities for both existing as well aspiring players in the preparative and process chromatography market. Lastly, the report explores growth strategies of key players that can new players can leverage to formulate winning strategies.

Preparative and Process Chromatography Market: Competitive Scenario

The preparative and process chromatography market is partly consolidated with substantial share of the market held with leading players. However, large companies are focused on innovation and product launch in order to sustain the competition in this market. For example, in August 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched a new ion chromatographic system for water analysis. The reduction in total cost of ownership and maintenance are features of the new product.

Key companies operating in the preparative and process chromatography market include;

Merck KGaA

GE Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Novasep Holding S.A.S

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Waters Corporation

Preparative and Process Chromatography Market: Key Trends

Exponential growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors is creating ripples in the preparative and process chromatography market. With the increasing approval of monoclonal antibodies, escalating adoption of antibody separation methods that are based on chromatographic principles such as column displacement chromatography and affinity chromatography is expanding the scope of growth of preparative and process chromatography market.

Moreover, ongoing research initiatives for the separation and analysis of monoclonal antibodies using mild reverse phase chromatography is anticipated to expand applications of preparative and process chromatography. To expand the applications, keen players are engaged in the development of flexible chromatography platforms, which are robust too, for the continuous production of monoclonal antibody products. This fuels growth in the preparative and process chromatography market.

Preparative and Process Chromatography Market: Regional Outlook

Powered by the U.S., North America held the leading share of the preparative and process chromatography market in the recent past. The region being home to some key players coupled with a sizeable number of R&D programs for disease management is indirectly spelling growth in the preparative and process chromatography market in the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register lucrative growth rate in the preparative and process chromatography market in the forthcoming years. Rapid growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector in the region are expected to boost the preparative and process chromatography market. Besides this, expanding geographical presence of key players of the overall market into the region is creating opportunities in the Asia Pacific preparative and process chromatography market.

