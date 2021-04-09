This market research report provides a comprehensive overview on “Patient Engagement Solutions Market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “Patient Engagement Solutions Market”. The report also includes decisive details on the development of the market and the restraining factors that may obstruct the market growth in near future. Segmentations of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Patient engagement solutions allows management of the healthcare information and provides access to the healthcare professionals to interact with the patients. For effective patient care, the patient engagement solutions offers the medical team enhanced access to the patient information.

GetWellNetwork, Inc

Lincor

Oneview Ltd

Orion Health group of companies

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts

IBM

WelVU

Elsevier

The patient engagement solutions market is segmented based on components which is further sub- segmented into the services, hardware, and software. The software segment is further sub divided into integrated software and standalone software. The patient engagement solutions market based on the therapeutic area is segmented into fitness, chronic diseases, women’s health, and others. On the basis of delivery mode, the patient engagement solutions market is segmented into cloud-based solutions and on-premise solutions.

Rising adoption of mobile health solutions and increasing government initiatives & regulations for promoting patient-centric care are the major drivers which are likely to propel the growth of patient engagement solutions market. Upsurge in the adoption of cloud-based systems hospitals and clinics, increase in wearable health technology, and rising technological advancements are likely to add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Patient Engagement Solutions market.

The report assists in determining and analyzing the key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information for last three years, key developments in past five years, and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Patient Engagement Solutions Market are anticipated to gain lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Patient Engagement Solutions at the global level. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Patient Engagement Solutions market.

