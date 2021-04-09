Global MENA Biologics & Biosimilars Market: Overview

Biological products or biologics refer to medicines manufactured using living organisms. For the manufacturing of these products, highly complex processes are performed under strict observations and controlled conditions. Therapeutic proteins, gene and cell therapies, blood products, monoclonal antibodies, growth factors, cytokines, insulin, fusion proteins, vaccines, and interferon are some of the products included in biologics.

Upcoming research report by TMRR on the global MENA biologics & biosimilars market intends to provide all important data on the factors contributing to growth of this market during the forecast period 2020–2030. Thus, the report includes in-depth study of drivers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, regions, and growth opportunities in the market for MENA biologics & biosimilars.

The study performs segmentation of the global MENA biologics & biosimilars market based on many parameters including product type, therapeutic application, and region. Based on therapeutic application, the market for MENA biologics & biosimilars is classified into age-related macular degeneration, hemophilia, influenza, kidney diseases, and others.

Global MENA Biologics & Biosimilars Market: Growth Dynamics

Biologics are gaining traction across the world owing to their ability to help in prevention, treatment, or curing a wide range of health conditions such as chronic kidney disease, cancer, cystic fibrosis, autoimmune disorders, and diabetes. Thus, increased utilization of biologics in the treatment of all these diseases is projected to fuel the expansion of the global MENA biologics & biosimilars market in the years to come.

In recent period, there is noteworthy growth in older population across all worldwide locations. As a result, the instances of age-related macular degeneration are growing across the globe. This factor is likely to generate promising sales opportunities in the global MENA biologics & biosimilars market in the years ahead. However, the global market for MENA biologics & biosimilars might experience restricted growth owing to the high cost of hemophilia treatment.

Global MENA Biologics & Biosimilars Market: Competitive Analysis

The nature of the MENA biologics & biosimilars market seems to be highly fragmented. The presence of several active stakeholders makes the competitive landscape of the market MENA biologics & biosimilars quite fierce. To sustain in this high competition, players are employing numerous organic and inorganic strategies. Some of the key strategies in trend today are partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, and new product launches. This aside, many enterprises in the global MENA biologics & biosimilars market are investing in research activities. These moves connote that the global MENA biologics & biosimilars market will grow at rapid pace during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

The list of important players in the global MENA biologics & biosimilars market includes:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ag

Amgen, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Sanofi S.A.

Global MENA Biologics & Biosimilars Market: Regional Assessment

In terms of region, the global MENA biologics & biosimilars market is classified into two main parts, namely, gulf and Egypt. Of them, gulf is one of the lucrative regions in the market for MENA biologics & biosimilars. The market is projected to gain prodigious expansion avenues in this region on the back of increased healthcare awareness together with growing focus of government bodies toward patient care and prevention of health issues related to bleeding.

