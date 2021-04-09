Magnetic Refrigeration Market: Overview

The rising concerns about the hazardous impact of certain products on the environment are paving way for novel technologies and products that will provide the same functioning but reduce the carbon footprint. Magnetic refrigeration technology is one such invention that will perform the function of the refrigerator but significantly reduce energy consumption.

The global magnetic refrigeration market may incur tremendous growth prospects during the forecast period of 2019-2029 on the back of the aforementioned factors. Magnetic refrigeration is said to reduce energy use by 30 percent and requires no refrigerant. This aspect may bring promising growth prospects for the magnetic refrigeration market.

Magnetic refrigeration is a technology based on the magnetocaloric effect. This technique is used for attaining intensely low temperatures. The most prominent benefits of magnetic refrigeration are enhanced device efficiency, elimination of greenhouse gas refrigerants, and extensive energy savings. The large scale adoption of magnetic refrigeration across the commercial sector may bring tremendous growth prospects.

Magnetic refrigeration technology is used in refrigerators, ice cream cabinets, cabinet display freezers, beverage coolers, stationary air conditioners, chillers, mobile air conditioners, and heat pumps. It finds its applications in domestic, commercial, logistics, aerospace, automotive, and marine parking sensors.

This report has considerable information on many factors etched with the growth of the magnetic refrigeration market. Vital points such as emerging trends, partnerships, collaborations, and the geographical landscape associated with the magnetic refrigeration market have been studied and included in the report. The stakeholders and CXOs can gain intensive information from this report. This report also has expansive information about the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic effect on the magnetic refrigeration market.

Magnetic Refrigeration Market: Competitive Prospects

The magnetic refrigeration market has numerous players, thus categorizing it as highly fragmented. The market is a mixed bag of local and international players. They are involved in fierce competition for gaining a significant position across the magnetic refrigeration market.

Seeing the growth potential of the magnetic refrigeration market, large-scale investments are being observed. Investments are brought through diverse investors and conglomerates. Investments help in fueling research and development activities that lead to the discovery of untapped opportunities and novel insights into product creation. Investments also assist in expansion activities.

Activities like mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships aid the players in cementing their foothold across the magnetic refrigeration market. Some key players in the magnetic refrigeration market are Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd, VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH & Co. KG, Camfridge Ltd, Ubiblue, and Astronautics Corporation of America.

Magnetic Refrigeration Market: S.W.O.T Analysis

Strengths: The encouragement for the utilization of green technology by various governments and the rising awareness about the benefits of magnetic refrigeration may serve as growth strengtheners for the magnetic refrigeration market.

Weaknesses: The initial investment of installing magnetic refrigeration technology is high. The use of superior-quality materials increases the overall cost of the product. Thus, this factor may weaken the growth of the magnetic refrigeration market.

Opportunities: The heightening influence of magnetic refrigeration technology across the commercial sector may serve as a great growth opportunity.

Threats: The limited availability of magnetocaloric material may prove as a threat to the growth of the magnetic refrigeration market. It is a vital component of a magnetic refrigeration system.

Magnetic Refrigeration Market: Geographical Insights

Europe‘s magnetic refrigeration market may record phenomenal growth during the assessment period due to the ban on the use of conventional refrigerants. The magnanimous demand for frozen food in logistics may also bring considerable growth prospects for the magnetic refrigeration market. North America and Asia Pacific may observe moderate growth across the forecast period.

