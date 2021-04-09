Global Inkjet Printers Market: Overview

An inkjet printer refers to a computer peripheral utilized in the production of hard copy through spraying of ink onto paper. An inkjet printer is capable of producing copies with a resolution of a minimum of 300 dots per inch or dpi. Highly advanced models of inkjet printers are capable of producing full color hard copies with a resolution of 600 dots per inch or dpi. Many of the inkjet printer models comprise other ancillary devices such as a dedicated fax machine, photocopier, and scanner together with a printer in one single box. Growing popularity of the printers is predicted to bolster growth of the global inkjet printers market in the years to come.

The global inkjet printers market has been segmented based on application, and region. The main objective of providing such a comprehensive report is to provide a deep insight into the market.

Global Inkjet Printers Market: Notable Developments

The global inkjet printers market has witnessed quite a few pioneering developments in the last few years. One such development of the global inkjet printers market is mentioned below:

In July 2018, Japan-based Brother Industries, Ltd introduced INKvestment inkjet printers and these printers are capable of being used even without requiring refilling for a year at least.

Some of the key market players of the global inkjet printers market are

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd

Domino Printing Sciences plc.

Brother Industries, Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Lexmark International Inc.

Videojet Technologies, Inc.

Global Inkjet Printers Market: Growth Drivers

Technological Advancement to Pave Way for Rapid Growth of the Market

The global inkjet printers market is predicted to witness considerable growth due to rapid growth and expansion of the m-commerce and e-commerce. The rising demand for effective and good way to promote various brands and communicate efficaciously with the customers is predicted to leave a positive impact on the global inkjet printers market over the period of assessment.

Gradually, the inkjet technology is evolving and reaching new heights of development. Now it is considered as a reliable and economic option as in comparison with other available technologies. Besides, the capability of inkjet printers to give high-speed and high-quality prints is likely to surface as a growth factor for the global inkjet printers market in the years to come.

On the other hand, in comparison with other traditional printers and its accessories, the cost of the cartridges and the printer itself is quite high. This factor is likely to hamper growth of the global inkjet printers market in the forthcoming years.

Global Inkjet Printers Market: Regional Outlook

North America is estimated to be dominant region in the market and is likely to remain so over the period of analysis. As advanced technologies penetrate deep into various parts of North America, the inkjet printers market in the region is poised for significant growth. The North America market is driven by the US, thanks to the early adoption of advanced technologies and presence of many of the market players in the region.

In addition, Asia-Pacific is predicted to rise at a high growth rate due to the low cost of manufacturing and availability of low cost of labor. Asia Pacific has emerged as a suitable region for setting up of several production plants for the purpose of bulk production.

The global inkjet printers market is segmented as:

Application

Commercial

Industrial

