Industrial water treatment form an essential operation for the optimization of various water-based industrial operations such as heating, cooling, rinsing, processing and cleaning. Scaling, microbiological activity, corrosion and disposal of residual water are the four main problem areas in any industry. Water treatment in industries ensures the smooth running of the industrial processes and reduced operating costs. Raw or untreated water needs to be treated before use in industries in order to meet quality standards and specifications for the process.

The industrial water treatment chemicals market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to factors such as growing demand for industrial wastewater treatment coupled with regulatory support for water treatment. However, the high cost associated with the water treatment systems and their maintenance hampers the growth of the industrial water treatment chemicals market. Nonetheless, emerging economies offer significant growth opportunity for the market players with rapid industrialization during the forecast period.

The “Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of industrial water treatment chemicals market with detailed market segmentation by application and geography. The global industrial water treatment chemicals market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading industrial water treatment chemicals market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global industrial water treatment chemicals market is segmented on the basis of application as raw water treatment, water desalination, cooling and boilers and effluent water treatment.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global industrial water treatment chemicals market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The industrial water treatment chemicals market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting industrial water treatment chemicals market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the industrial water treatment chemicals market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the industrial water treatment chemicals market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from industrial water treatment chemicals market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for industrial water treatment chemicals in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the industrial water treatment chemicals market.

The report also includes the profiles of key industrial water treatment chemicals companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

BASF SE

Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.

Cortec Corporation

Ecolab Inc.

Kemira Oyj

Solenis LLC

Solvay SA

Suez SA

The Dow Chemical Company

