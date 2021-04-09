Global Hempseed Oil Market: Overview

The demand within the global hempseed oil market is a function of advancements in cold-pressing technologies. The ease of cold-pressing hemp seed has helped in easily extracting this oil for usage in several key industries. The nutty flavour of hempseed oil has created a buzz around the product, and has also enabled the inflow of fresh investments into the market. These investments are primarily meant for the purpose of research on the various properties of hempseed oil. The use of unrefined hempseed oil across the domain of medical and food research has also created ripples across the global market. In light of the factors stated herein, it is safe to assert that the global hempseed oil market would trot along a lucrative growth track.

This review on the global hempseed oil market attempts to bring out the significance of this oil in various industries. The review uses these industries as a focal point to gauge the growth dynamics of the global hempseed oil market. Furthermore, the relevance of hempseed oil in emerging areas of research has also been considered as a parameter of research. This review is a sound description of the applications of hempseed oil, and their impact on market expansion.

Global Hempseed Oil Market: Key Developments

The popularity of hempseed oil in the wellness and spa industry has emerged as a resilient dynamic of market growth. The market players are capitalising on the popularity of this oil across these domains. Besides, hempseed oil is amongst the many varieties of cannabis plants. Therefore, the popularity of cannabis is also giving a sound opportunity to the vendors operating in the global hempseed oil market.

The leading vendors in the global hempseed oil market are focusing on popularising the skincare benefits served by the oil. Besides, the natural healing property of this oil for patients suffering from stress and anxiety has also enabled the inflow of fresh revenues in the kitty of market players. The relevance of hempseed oil in treating cosmetic and health issues could emerge as a selling position of the leading vendors.

Key Vendors

Aurora Cannabis, Inc.

Isodiol International Inc.

CV Science, Inc.

Hempco

Bluebird Botanicals

Global Hempseed Oil Market: Growth Drivers

Superiority of Hempseed Oil over Other Vegetable Oils

The growing popularity of hempseed oil can be attributed to advancements in nutritional studies. Furthermore, several research lines have pointed to the nutritional superiority of hempseed oil as against other vegetable oils. Besides, hempseed oil contains a high percentage of edible oil and omega-6 fatty acids. This is a resilient dynamic of growth and expansion for the vendors operating in the global hempseed oil market.

Wood Finish to Hempseed Oil

Use of hempseed oil as a drying oil has also opened new playfields of research for the leading market vendors. Furthermore, hempseed oil is an effective varnisher for wood finishing, giving a stronger impetus to market expansion. Other key applications of hempseed oil is in oil paints, putty, and pigments.

Global Hempseed Oil Market: Regional Segments

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East

