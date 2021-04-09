” A complete overview of market share, market segmentation, market growth aspects, and current & potential market patterns is presented by the research report on the Graph Database market. Similarly, the Graph Database industry study also includes comprehensive descriptions of the major service providers and a strong view of the global Graph Database market competition landscape.

This study covers following key players:

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

AWS

Neo4j

Orientdb

Teradata

Tibco Software

Franz

OpenLink Software

Marklogic

Tigergraph

MongoDB

Cray

Datastax

Ontotext

Stardog

Arangodb

Sparcity Technologies

Bitnine

Objectivity

Cambridge Semantics

Fluree

Blazegraph

Memgraph

The research also examined existing and potential industry patterns that positively influence the development of the Graph Database market. In addition to this, this study also includes a detailed overview of the global Graph Database industry geographical analysis that could include regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA. The world’s leading service providers, manufacturers, exporters are also analyzed along with their business profiles, ability, product portfolio, sales, volume, and cost for the Graph Database study report.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

RDF

Property Graph

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government and Public

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Others

Furthermore, historical evidence available in the Graph Database industry study supports domestic as well as international development in the global market. Business analysts have primarily considered the geographical as well as application categories, market size, market share, and the outlook for each product application and type segment of the global Graph Database market during the Graph Database market assessment. In addition, leading service providers, businesses, organizations, as well as the sectors that are also analyzed in the study are also protected by the Graph Database industry.

