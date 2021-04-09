According to our new research study on “Electric Bed Market to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis by Product, Application, and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 4,597.60 million in 2027 from US$ 2,111.59 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow ata CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027.The growth of the market is attributed to key driving factors such as rising number of chronic diseases, increasing number of hospitals and clinics, and growing number of public–private partnership in the healthcare industry. However, the steep prices of electric beds and reduction in average length of hospital stays are likely to hinder the market growth.

Based on product,the electric bed market is segmented into semi-automatic electric bed and fully automatic electric bed. The semi-automatic electric bed segment held alargershare of the market in 2019,while the fully automatic electric bed segment is expected to grow at ahigher CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing number of patients coupled with patient compliance and improvement in the quality of care provided by healthcare institutions acrossthe world isexpected to augment the growth of the fully automatic electric beds segment during the coming years.

Most of the global healthcare players focus on the emerging market such as APAC due to increasingprevalence of chronic diseases (including diabetes) and rising medical tourism in the region. Many of the Asian countries such as India, Thailand, and Singapore are becoming the destination for medical tourists. Additionally, government authorities in APAC countries are focusing on strengthening their medical tourism sector, thereby maximizing the flow of revenue. In India, medical science has grown rapidly in the past few decades. Many patients from Europe and the Middle East are choosing India as their favorite destination to leverage the availability of efficient infrastructures and technology with the Indian healthcare sector. The health insurance market and National medical systems here are well developed, which is convenient for visitors from the West and the Middle East. Nevertheless, they also find hospital expenses affordable.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Electric Bed Market Research include:

Arjo Medical Devices Hill Rom Holding, Inc. Medline Industries, Inc. Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd. Invacare Corporation Stryker Corporation Malvestio Spa LINET Gendron Inc. Joerns Healthcare LLC

The structure of the Electric Bed Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Section 1: Scope of the Report & Research Methodology

Section 2: Key Takeaways

Section 3: Market variables & their impact on growth and analytical tools providing High Level Insights into the Market Dynamics and Growth Pattern

Section 4: Market Estimates and Forecasts (with the base year as 2019, historic information of 2016 & 2018 and forecast from 2020 to 2027). Regional and Country Level Estimates and Forecasts for each category which are summed up to form the Global Market.

Section 5: Competitive Landscape. Attributes such as Strategy Framework, Competitor Categorization are included to provide elaborate details on the Market Structure & Strategic Undertakings as well as their impact.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

The Electric Bed Market research study is designed keeping in focus all the major countries. Although, all these countries & their market trends were accounted for while composing it, detailed sections are available for only the spearheads. In case if you would be interested in specific countries which are not covered in the current scope, kindly share the list & we can customize the study based on the geographical scope defined by you.

