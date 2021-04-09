Glass Cockpit is a group of number of display screens which collectively form a display panel in aircraft cockpit. These glass cockpits are also being known as cockpit displays, head down displays (HDD) or electronic flight instrument system (EFIS) displays. The major factors which will drive the glass cockpit market in forecast period is increasing demand of automation of flight controls and boost in efficiency, safety and awareness among the consumers.

The factor that acts as a limitation to the growth of market for glass cockpit is insufficient pilot training for handling glass cockpit displays and blackout of display during system failure will hamper the glass cockpits market. However, the increasing demand of new aircraft with enhanced technologies is acting as an opportunity factor for market of glass cockpits in the forecast period.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Esterline Technologies Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Rockwell Collins Inc., Thales SA, Elbit Systems Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Aspen Avionics, Inc., Honeywell Aerospace, Inc., L-3 Technologies, Inc., and Avionics Systems Corporation.

Glass Cockpit market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services.

The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM).

