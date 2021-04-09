Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Environmental Testing Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Increased awareness of environmental degradation, rise in initiatives that cause sustainable development, and favourable government policies drive the environmental testing market. However, the requirement of high capital investment is expected to restrict the environmental testing market growth. Hence, rise in industrial activities in emerging markets presents high potential for expansion.

The government of India in 2015 had launched its pet project Smart City Mission, which aims to re-develop 100 cities across the country in a sustainable way. The mission includes provision of smart and sustainable solutions for all material issues of the civic society. The project is to be implemented by partnering with interested private players as well. Governments globally have also launched similar projects.

Major players operating in the environmental testing marketinclude Eurofins Scientific SE, Bureau Veritas S.A., SGS S.A., Intertek Group PLC, Agilent Technologies Inc., ALS Limited, AB Sciex LLC, Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH, R J Hill Laboratories Ltd., Asurequality Limited, and Suburban Testing Labs.

