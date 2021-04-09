Counter IED System is used for detecting explosives and explosive components by using improvised explosive devices (IEDs). These devices are being triggered from safest distance by operator via remote control such as wrist watch and mobile phones. The major factor for driving counter IED system market is due to the growth in terrorist activities across the world and technological innovation in IED detection systems. Furthermore, the increasing demand for unmanned systems like driverless trucks and lighter robots, and demand for counter-IED equipment for homeland security will also boost the market.

The factor acting as a restraint to the growth of market for counter IED is the high cost of the research and development which in turn increases the price of final product, may hamper the counter IED system market. However, the increasing demand of these system mainly in developing countries will create new opportunities in the market of counter IED system in the forecast period.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Defence Land Systems India (DLSI), Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, Boeing Defense, iRobot Corporation, Netline Communications Technologies, Rheinmetall Defense, and Harris Corporation.

Counter IED System market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Counter IED System market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Counter IED System market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

