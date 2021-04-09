MARKET INTRODUCTION

Construction chemicals are used to modify the properties of the materials used in construction. These chemicals play a major role in reducing the amount of water used in construction and in enhancing the performance of the building and non-building structure. Construction chemicals also reduce water and cement content in the concrete and impart cross-linking properties ultimately increasing the strength of the mortar.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The construction chemicals market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demands from developing countries for growing construction activities and infrastructure developments. Moreover, growth in conformity with latest manufacturing standards drives the construction chemicals market to growth. However, lack of skilled labor and low economic growth hampers the market growth. On the other hand, removal of trade barriers in developing regions offers significant growth opportunity for the construction chemicals market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Construction Chemicals Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of construction chemicals market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global construction chemicals market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading construction chemicals market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global construction chemicals market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as concrete admixtures, waterproofing & roofing, repair, flooring, adhesives & sealants and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as residential, industrial & commercial, infrastructures, repair structures and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global construction chemicals market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The construction chemicals market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting construction chemicals market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the construction chemicals market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the construction chemicals market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from construction chemicals market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for construction chemicals in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the construction chemicals market.

The report also includes the profiles of key construction chemicals companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

