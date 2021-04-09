Global Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market: Overview

The expansion of the global biopharmaceutical third party logistics market is estimated to be driven by growing trend of outsourcing logistics. In addition, increase in the number of biosimilar launches and emphasis of pharmaceutical companies on their distribution network due to high sales is likely to augur well for the market. Increased implementation of temperature management logistic services is triggered by technological innovations. Real-time tracking, data mining, mobile cloud solutions, and warehouse automation are some of instances of how technology has dramatically altered the logistics industry. All these factors are likely to play an important role in the global biopharmaceutical third party logistics market in the years to come.

These cutting-edge vehicles are built to automate as well as offering temperature control systems at the time of transportation. It also diminishes product damage, human error, and complications. As a result, these monitoring solutions provide visibility into infringements that can be communicated through automatic alerts and information that can be used to implement contingency plans. Pharmaceutical goods are often temperature-sensitive, necessitating the use of a tracking system to monitor them all the way to distribution. In the last few years, there has been a considerable increase in demand for transportation outsourcing. Huge pharmaceutical companies have cut costs by outsourcing transportation services for distributing drugs.

This study titled “global biopharmaceutical third party logistics market” has included a detailed discussion on the important segments of the said market, namely supply chain, service type, and regional markets. It also comes with an inclusion of evaluation of the existing competition in the global biopharmaceutical third party logistics market over the assessment timeline, from 2020 to 2030.

Global Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market: Key Trends

Increasing demand for temperature-controlled logistic services move biologics across different regions and expansion of distribution systems of biopharmaceutical companies to boost sales are expected to augur well for the global biopharmaceutical third party logistics market. In pharmaceutical logistics companies, the augmented adoption of automated retrieval and storage systems is an emerging trend that has received considerable traction.

By mitigating delays in supply delays and prioritizing intensive care medicines, players in the global biopharmaceutical third party logistics market played a crucial role in the battle against COVID-19. With favorable government initiatives and programs and growing demand for domestic logistics, the future looks promising for the global biopharmaceutical third party logistics market in the years to come.

In addition to that, the market is foreseen to be powered by the transition from small molecule drugs to biopharmaceuticals, predominantly in biologics and vaccines. Because these small molecule drugs come with temperature sensitiveness, there is a rise in demand for temperature-controlled storage and transportation, which is expected to foster growth of the global biopharmaceutical third party logistics market.

Global Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market: Competitive Assessment

With the presence of a large number of participants, the market for biopharmaceutical third party logistics is fiercely competitive. This fragmentation makes it difficult for large companies to penetrate a few countries around the world. Hence, the major players are consolidating in those regions and this will allow them to embrace new technology from the local players. Besides, they will also be able to expand their global footprint.

Some of the well-known players in the global biopharmaceutical third party logistics market are listed below:

United Parcel Service of America, Inc

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

DHL International GmbH

Kerry Logistics Network Limited

FedEx Corporation

Global Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market: Regional Assessment

North America is foreseen to be one of the leading regions in the global biopharmaceutical third party logistics market in the forthcoming years. Such regional growth is due to the rise in biopharmaceutical imports and exports. In addition, high medical spending and presence of cutting-edge technology adoption is estimated to augur well for the regional market.

