Global Bio Based Construction Polymers Market: Overview

Bio-based construction polymers are the polymers which are derived from renewable biomass sources such as living organisms, microbiota, corn starch, and vegetable oils and fats. As they are polymers, these biopolymers contain units that are monomeric that are bonded to form large structures. Bio based construction polymers can also be made using agricultural by-products. It can also be produced by using microorganisms on used containers and plastic bottles. Normal plastics are derived from fossil fuels such as natural gas and petroleum. The production of these types of plastics require more fossil fuels than the ones which are bio based and also produce excess amount of greenhouse gases. Recent breakthroughs in the technology used to manufacture bio based polymers has shifted the focus of consumers towards the use of bio based polymers made from bacterial fermentation. This technology comprises synthesizing monomers via renewable sources such as starch, cellulose, and fatty acids.

The report examines the growth of the global bio based construction polymers market that occurred in the last over the last few years and is likely to occur in the coming years. The research publication additionally explains the causes of the fluctuations in the global market. It does this by assessing of the facets and the different trends that have been prevalent from past few years and also the aspects that are anticipated to maintain a strong impact on the market over the coming years. The Porter’s five forces analysis has been considered by analysts to present a clear picture of the vendor landscape to readers. Agreements, mergers, acquisitions, and other dealings have been further mentioned in the study. It focuses on the strategies, products, and market share along with position of the companies operating in the market.

Global Bio Based Construction Polymers Market: Trends and Prospects

The global market for bio based construction polymers is likely to expand at an extensive rate over the coming years owing to growing concerns over the use of petrochemical products along with rising adoption of products made from renewable sources. One of the prime sources of green-house gas emissions is related to the high usage of fossil fuels across several industrial facilities. Burgeoning concerns towards the growing footprint of carbon dioxide in large and medium scale manufacturing units has impelled the industrial units to shift towards the use of bio based polymers. The employment of bio based polymers has significantly increased in the construction industry owing to the growing research and development activities for developing eco-friendly and renewable products. The growing use of bio based polyurethanes in buildings for insulation is expected to further supplement the growth of the market.

Global Bio Based Construction Polymers Market: Regional Analysis

Regionally, the global market for bio based construction polymers can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as an important region in terms of consumption of bio based construction polymers owing growing infrastructural projects in India and China along with a bio based product framework. The markets in Europe and North America are also expected to grow steadily over the coming years.

Global Bio Based Construction Polymers Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the key companies in the market are Metabolix, Synbra, Kaneka TEPHA, Bio-On, DuPont de Nemours, Toyobo, Nature Works LLC, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Evonik Industries, BASF SE, and SK Chemicals.

