Airport High Loader also known as cargo loader is an airport equipment specially designed for loading/unloading of containers and pallets to/from all aircraft with a cargo compartment threshold. The containers or pallets on the loader are moved with the help of the built-in roller or wheel system, and the cargo is moved across the platforms to the aircraft. They come in two sizes, one of which is called the lower lobe or narrow body aircraft loader, and the other is called the main deck loader. The main deck loader can load the cargo onto the main (top) deck of a narrow body aircraft and the lower lobe or belly of a wide body aircraft as well as the main deck of a wide body aircraft. The basic difference is that the main deck loader is more versatile. It’s goes higher and has a higher weight capability. The Lower Deck or Lower Lobe Loader is used to load the cargo into the main deck of the narrow body aircraft and the Lower Lobe of the wide body aircraft. More advancement in high loader is expected to drive the global airport high loader market during forecast period.

Leading Airport High Loader market Players:

Aviogei, Avro GSE, CIMC AIR MARREL, EINSA, JBT, LAS-1, LAWECO, Nandan GSE Pvt. Ltd., SOVAM, TREPEL Airport Equipment GmbH

Market Scope:

Market Segmentation:

The global airport high loader market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as scissor type, column type, and telescopic type. Similarly, based on application, market is segmented into the civil airports, military/federal government airports, and private airports.

