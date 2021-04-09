Account-Based Marketing is a strategic move that engages the marketing resources to more specific target segments or accounts resulting in improved sales. Account-based marketing is typically used by sales organizations in order to increase account relevance, engage with higher deals and get the best value out of their marketing activities. ABM helps the vendor to get insights into the company’s spending on marketing. Account-based marketing is extensively used by various industry verticals such as BFSI, retail, government, healthcare, manufacturing and other industries to broaden their customer base.

The growing popularity of cloud-based solutions and big data analytics the account based marketing (ABM) is experiencing a high demand for account based marketing solutions. Organizations are increasingly adopting account based marketing to boost their sales. Factors such as growing need for identifying right audience, the popularity of social media and analytics are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of account based marketing market. However, the lack of awareness of ABM solutions is anticipated to restrict the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Leading Players of Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Market:

HubSpot, Inc.

TECHTARGET

DEMANDBASE, Inc.

Adobe

6Sense Insights, Inc.

Inside View

Account-Based Marketing (ABM) market Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Account-Based Marketing (ABM) market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Account-Based Marketing (ABM) market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

