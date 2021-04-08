MARKET INTRODUCTION

Uv cured printing inks is the special kind of ink which consist of characteristics of quickly drying through the process of chemical photosynthesis. The process of obtaining uv cured printing inks involves combining liquid monomer and oligomer along with photoinitiator and finally exposed to uv rays. The uv rays cured printing inks contains better physical properties which obtained by consuming less time, reduction waste, energy use and low population. It is widely used in the industry such as publication, commercial printing, packaging, etc.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global uv cured printing inks market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand in packaging industries due to its unique characteristics of emitting low volatile compounds and satisfying the need of digital painting. Furthermore, Increasing usage in the printing industry for increasing the efficiency with low consumption cost is likely to drive the demand for uv cured printing inks in the coming years. However, high regulation on disposal and slow down of printing industry is projected to hinder the growth of uv cured printing inks market. Likewise, development of flexograph printing which is a eco-friendly material may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global UV Cured Printing Inks Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the uv cured printing inks market with detailed market segmentation by curing process, printing process, application and geography. The global uv cured printing inks market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading uv cured printing inks market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global uv cured printing inks market is segmented on the basis of curing process, printing process, and application. On the basis of curing process, the uv cured printing inks market is segmented into, arc curing and led curing. On the basis of printing process, the market is bifurcated into, offset printing, flexographic printing, gravure printing, digital printing and others. Based on application, the global uv cured printing inks market is segmented into, packaging, commercial & publication, textile and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global uv cured printing inks market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The uv cured printing inks market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the uv cured printing inks market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the uv cured printing inks market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the uv cured printing inks market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from uv cured printing inks market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for uv cured printing inks in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the uv cured printing inks market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the uv cured printing inks market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

A.M. Ramp U. Co. Gmbh.

Apv Engineered Coatings

Asian Machine Tool Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Flint Group

Gans Ink and Supply Co. Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Company

Marabu Inks Gb.

Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd.

Paul Leibinger Gmbh & Co.

T&K Toka Co. Ltd.

