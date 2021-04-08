“

The report titled Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, Huntsman, Lubrizol, Wanhua, Covestro, Huafeng, Bangtai Polymeric New-materials, Sumei Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product: Aromatic TPU

Aliphatic TPU



Market Segmentation by Application: TPU Pipe

TPU Film

Shoes



The Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Aromatic TPU

1.2.3 Aliphatic TPU

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 TPU Pipe

1.3.3 TPU Film

1.3.4 Shoes

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Industry Trends

2.4.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Restraints

3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales

3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Overview

12.1.3 BASF Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Products and Services

12.1.5 BASF Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.2 Huntsman

12.2.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

12.2.2 Huntsman Overview

12.2.3 Huntsman Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Huntsman Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Products and Services

12.2.5 Huntsman Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Huntsman Recent Developments

12.3 Lubrizol

12.3.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information

12.3.2 Lubrizol Overview

12.3.3 Lubrizol Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Lubrizol Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Products and Services

12.3.5 Lubrizol Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Lubrizol Recent Developments

12.4 Wanhua

12.4.1 Wanhua Corporation Information

12.4.2 Wanhua Overview

12.4.3 Wanhua Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Wanhua Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Products and Services

12.4.5 Wanhua Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Wanhua Recent Developments

12.5 Covestro

12.5.1 Covestro Corporation Information

12.5.2 Covestro Overview

12.5.3 Covestro Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Covestro Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Products and Services

12.5.5 Covestro Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Covestro Recent Developments

12.6 Huafeng

12.6.1 Huafeng Corporation Information

12.6.2 Huafeng Overview

12.6.3 Huafeng Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Huafeng Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Products and Services

12.6.5 Huafeng Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Huafeng Recent Developments

12.7 Bangtai Polymeric New-materials

12.7.1 Bangtai Polymeric New-materials Corporation Information

12.7.2 Bangtai Polymeric New-materials Overview

12.7.3 Bangtai Polymeric New-materials Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Bangtai Polymeric New-materials Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Products and Services

12.7.5 Bangtai Polymeric New-materials Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Bangtai Polymeric New-materials Recent Developments

12.8 Sumei Chemical

12.8.1 Sumei Chemical Corporation Information

12.8.2 Sumei Chemical Overview

12.8.3 Sumei Chemical Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Sumei Chemical Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Products and Services

12.8.5 Sumei Chemical Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Sumei Chemical Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Distributors

13.5 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”