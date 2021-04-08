Los Angeles, United States, April 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Telematics Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application . The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Telematics market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Telematics market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Telematics market.

The research report on the global Telematics market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Telematics market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Telematics research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Telematics market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in Telematics market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Telematics market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Telematics Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Telematics market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Telematics market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to the interested readers.

Telematics Market Leading Players

Aptiv PLC, ALD Automotive, LeasePlan, Alphabet, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Valeo S.A, Telefonica S.A, Telepass, Vodafone Group Plc., Visteon Corporation, Omnitracs, Octo Group, Visirun (Verizon), WAY, Flottaweb, Tierra

Telematics Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Telematics market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Telematics market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Telematics Segmentation by Product

Fleet or Asset Management, Navigation & Location Based Systems, Infotainment Systems, Insurance Telematics, Safety & Security, Remote Alarm & Incident Monitoring Solutions, V2X

Telematics Segmentation by Application

Logistics, Taxi, Public Bus, Police Departments, Car Rental, Private Car, Others

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Telematics market?

How will the global Telematics market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Telematics market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Telematics market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Telematics market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Telematics

1.1 Telematics Market Overview

1.1.1 Telematics Product Scope

1.1.2 Telematics Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Telematics Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Telematics Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Telematics Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Telematics Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Telematics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Telematics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Telematics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Telematics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Telematics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Telematics Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Telematics Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Telematics Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Telematics Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Telematics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Fleet or Asset Management

2.5 Navigation & Location Based Systems

2.6 Infotainment Systems

2.7 Insurance Telematics

2.8 Safety & Security

2.9 Remote Alarm & Incident Monitoring Solutions

2.10 V2X 3 Telematics Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Telematics Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Telematics Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Telematics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Logistics

3.5 Taxi

3.6 Public Bus

3.7 Police Departments

3.8 Car Rental

3.9 Private Car

3.10 Others 4 Telematics Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Telematics Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Telematics as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Telematics Market

4.4 Global Top Players Telematics Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Telematics Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Telematics Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Aptiv PLC

5.1.1 Aptiv PLC Profile

5.1.2 Aptiv PLC Main Business

5.1.3 Aptiv PLC Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Aptiv PLC Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Aptiv PLC Recent Developments

5.2 ALD Automotive

5.2.1 ALD Automotive Profile

5.2.2 ALD Automotive Main Business

5.2.3 ALD Automotive Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 ALD Automotive Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 ALD Automotive Recent Developments

5.3 LeasePlan

5.3.1 LeasePlan Profile

5.3.2 LeasePlan Main Business

5.3.3 LeasePlan Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 LeasePlan Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Alphabet Recent Developments

5.4 Alphabet

5.4.1 Alphabet Profile

5.4.2 Alphabet Main Business

5.4.3 Alphabet Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Alphabet Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Alphabet Recent Developments

5.5 Robert Bosch Gmbh

5.5.1 Robert Bosch Gmbh Profile

5.5.2 Robert Bosch Gmbh Main Business

5.5.3 Robert Bosch Gmbh Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Robert Bosch Gmbh Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Robert Bosch Gmbh Recent Developments

5.6 Valeo S.A

5.6.1 Valeo S.A Profile

5.6.2 Valeo S.A Main Business

5.6.3 Valeo S.A Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Valeo S.A Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Valeo S.A Recent Developments

5.7 Telefonica S.A

5.7.1 Telefonica S.A Profile

5.7.2 Telefonica S.A Main Business

5.7.3 Telefonica S.A Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Telefonica S.A Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Telefonica S.A Recent Developments

5.8 Telepass

5.8.1 Telepass Profile

5.8.2 Telepass Main Business

5.8.3 Telepass Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Telepass Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Telepass Recent Developments

5.9 Vodafone Group Plc.

5.9.1 Vodafone Group Plc. Profile

5.9.2 Vodafone Group Plc. Main Business

5.9.3 Vodafone Group Plc. Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Vodafone Group Plc. Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Vodafone Group Plc. Recent Developments

5.10 Visteon Corporation

5.10.1 Visteon Corporation Profile

5.10.2 Visteon Corporation Main Business

5.10.3 Visteon Corporation Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Visteon Corporation Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Visteon Corporation Recent Developments

5.11 Omnitracs

5.11.1 Omnitracs Profile

5.11.2 Omnitracs Main Business

5.11.3 Omnitracs Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Omnitracs Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Omnitracs Recent Developments

5.12 Octo Group

5.12.1 Octo Group Profile

5.12.2 Octo Group Main Business

5.12.3 Octo Group Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Octo Group Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Octo Group Recent Developments

5.13 Visirun (Verizon)

5.13.1 Visirun (Verizon) Profile

5.13.2 Visirun (Verizon) Main Business

5.13.3 Visirun (Verizon) Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Visirun (Verizon) Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Visirun (Verizon) Recent Developments

5.14 WAY

5.14.1 WAY Profile

5.14.2 WAY Main Business

5.14.3 WAY Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 WAY Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 WAY Recent Developments

5.15 Flottaweb

5.15.1 Flottaweb Profile

5.15.2 Flottaweb Main Business

5.15.3 Flottaweb Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Flottaweb Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Flottaweb Recent Developments

5.16 Tierra

5.16.1 Tierra Profile

5.16.2 Tierra Main Business

5.16.3 Tierra Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Tierra Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Tierra Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Telematics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Telematics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Telematics Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Telematics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Telematics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Telematics Market Dynamics

11.1 Telematics Industry Trends

11.2 Telematics Market Drivers

11.3 Telematics Market Challenges

11.4 Telematics Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

