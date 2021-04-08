LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Single-Phase Transformer Market Insights and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers a complete compilation of first-hand and authentic information on the global Single-Phase Transformer market taking into consideration market dynamics, segmentation, current developments, market trends, and competitive analysis. It also includes the qualitative and quantitative assessment by the leading industry analysts. Additionally, growth factors, micro and macroeconomic indicators, and emerging market trends are being scrutinized in the report. Impact of various factors on the global Single-Phase Transformer market growth has also been mapped by the report.

The researchers have done a detailed assessment on the global Single-Phase Transformer market with the help of suitable assumptions as well as methodologies. They have offered thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, and statistics, which will prove helpful for the market participants to strategize and make effective decisions to stay ahead of the curve.

Market players need to be equipped with the information regarding the current and future competitive scenario in order to keep a check on their competitors’ activities as well as execute their business strategies. This report will surely suffice as the analysts have critically examined the competitive scenario and have offered reliable forecasts. With this information, companies can understand the current and future market scenario and plan their tactics to gain a competitive edge over others.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Single-Phase Transformer Market Research Report: HAHN – Elektrobau, Hammond, HSGM, MURRELEKTRONIK, Shanghai Delixi Group Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Sikes Electric Co., Ltd, Sichuan Chongzhou Hengda Electronic Factory, Acme Electric, Block Transformatoren-Elektronik, Boardman Transformers, Datatronic, ELSPRO Elektrotechnik, ERC Highlight Srl

Global Single-Phase Transformer Market by Type: 220V, 240V, 380V, Other

Global Single-Phase Transformer Market by Application: Electronic Equipment, Street Lamp, Other

The research report provides analysis based on the global Single-Phase Transformer market segments including product types, end user, application, and geography. Each and every segment has been studied on the basis of factors such as market share, market size, CAGR, demand, and growth potential. Moreover, the market analysts have identified the leading regions having growth potential. This segmental study will assist the key players to stress on key growth areas of the global Single-Phase Transformer market and according plan their further strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Single-Phase Transformer Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Single-Phase Transformer Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 220V

1.2.3 240V

1.2.4 380V

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Single-Phase Transformer Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Electronic Equipment

1.3.3 Street Lamp

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Single-Phase Transformer Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Single-Phase Transformer Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Single-Phase Transformer Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Single-Phase Transformer Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Single-Phase Transformer Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Single-Phase Transformer Industry Trends

2.4.2 Single-Phase Transformer Market Drivers

2.4.3 Single-Phase Transformer Market Challenges

2.4.4 Single-Phase Transformer Market Restraints

3 Global Single-Phase Transformer Sales

3.1 Global Single-Phase Transformer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Single-Phase Transformer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Single-Phase Transformer Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Single-Phase Transformer Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Single-Phase Transformer Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Single-Phase Transformer Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Single-Phase Transformer Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Single-Phase Transformer Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Single-Phase Transformer Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Single-Phase Transformer Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Single-Phase Transformer Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Single-Phase Transformer Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Single-Phase Transformer Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Single-Phase Transformer Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Single-Phase Transformer Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Single-Phase Transformer Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Single-Phase Transformer Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Single-Phase Transformer Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Single-Phase Transformer Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Single-Phase Transformer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Single-Phase Transformer Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Single-Phase Transformer Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Single-Phase Transformer Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Single-Phase Transformer Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Single-Phase Transformer Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Single-Phase Transformer Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Single-Phase Transformer Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Single-Phase Transformer Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Single-Phase Transformer Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Single-Phase Transformer Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Single-Phase Transformer Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Single-Phase Transformer Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Single-Phase Transformer Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Single-Phase Transformer Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Single-Phase Transformer Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Single-Phase Transformer Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Single-Phase Transformer Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Single-Phase Transformer Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Single-Phase Transformer Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Single-Phase Transformer Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Single-Phase Transformer Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Single-Phase Transformer Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Single-Phase Transformer Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Single-Phase Transformer Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Single-Phase Transformer Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Single-Phase Transformer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Single-Phase Transformer Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Single-Phase Transformer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Single-Phase Transformer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Single-Phase Transformer Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Single-Phase Transformer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Single-Phase Transformer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Single-Phase Transformer Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Single-Phase Transformer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Single-Phase Transformer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Single-Phase Transformer Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Single-Phase Transformer Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Single-Phase Transformer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Single-Phase Transformer Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Single-Phase Transformer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Single-Phase Transformer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Single-Phase Transformer Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Single-Phase Transformer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Single-Phase Transformer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Single-Phase Transformer Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Single-Phase Transformer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Single-Phase Transformer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Single-Phase Transformer Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Single-Phase Transformer Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Single-Phase Transformer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Single-Phase Transformer Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Single-Phase Transformer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Single-Phase Transformer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Single-Phase Transformer Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Single-Phase Transformer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Single-Phase Transformer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Single-Phase Transformer Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Single-Phase Transformer Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Single-Phase Transformer Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Single-Phase Transformer Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Single-Phase Transformer Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Single-Phase Transformer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Single-Phase Transformer Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Single-Phase Transformer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Single-Phase Transformer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Single-Phase Transformer Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Single-Phase Transformer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Single-Phase Transformer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Single-Phase Transformer Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Single-Phase Transformer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Single-Phase Transformer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Single-Phase Transformer Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Single-Phase Transformer Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Single-Phase Transformer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Single-Phase Transformer Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Single-Phase Transformer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Single-Phase Transformer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Single-Phase Transformer Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Single-Phase Transformer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Single-Phase Transformer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Single-Phase Transformer Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Single-Phase Transformer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Single-Phase Transformer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 HAHN – Elektrobau

12.1.1 HAHN – Elektrobau Corporation Information

12.1.2 HAHN – Elektrobau Overview

12.1.3 HAHN – Elektrobau Single-Phase Transformer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 HAHN – Elektrobau Single-Phase Transformer Products and Services

12.1.5 HAHN – Elektrobau Single-Phase Transformer SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 HAHN – Elektrobau Recent Developments

12.2 Hammond

12.2.1 Hammond Corporation Information

12.2.2 Hammond Overview

12.2.3 Hammond Single-Phase Transformer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Hammond Single-Phase Transformer Products and Services

12.2.5 Hammond Single-Phase Transformer SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Hammond Recent Developments

12.3 HSGM

12.3.1 HSGM Corporation Information

12.3.2 HSGM Overview

12.3.3 HSGM Single-Phase Transformer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 HSGM Single-Phase Transformer Products and Services

12.3.5 HSGM Single-Phase Transformer SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 HSGM Recent Developments

12.4 MURRELEKTRONIK

12.4.1 MURRELEKTRONIK Corporation Information

12.4.2 MURRELEKTRONIK Overview

12.4.3 MURRELEKTRONIK Single-Phase Transformer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 MURRELEKTRONIK Single-Phase Transformer Products and Services

12.4.5 MURRELEKTRONIK Single-Phase Transformer SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 MURRELEKTRONIK Recent Developments

12.5 Shanghai Delixi Group Co., Ltd

12.5.1 Shanghai Delixi Group Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.5.2 Shanghai Delixi Group Co., Ltd Overview

12.5.3 Shanghai Delixi Group Co., Ltd Single-Phase Transformer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Shanghai Delixi Group Co., Ltd Single-Phase Transformer Products and Services

12.5.5 Shanghai Delixi Group Co., Ltd Single-Phase Transformer SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Shanghai Delixi Group Co., Ltd Recent Developments

12.6 Shenzhen Sikes Electric Co., Ltd

12.6.1 Shenzhen Sikes Electric Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.6.2 Shenzhen Sikes Electric Co., Ltd Overview

12.6.3 Shenzhen Sikes Electric Co., Ltd Single-Phase Transformer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Shenzhen Sikes Electric Co., Ltd Single-Phase Transformer Products and Services

12.6.5 Shenzhen Sikes Electric Co., Ltd Single-Phase Transformer SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Shenzhen Sikes Electric Co., Ltd Recent Developments

12.7 Sichuan Chongzhou Hengda Electronic Factory

12.7.1 Sichuan Chongzhou Hengda Electronic Factory Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sichuan Chongzhou Hengda Electronic Factory Overview

12.7.3 Sichuan Chongzhou Hengda Electronic Factory Single-Phase Transformer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Sichuan Chongzhou Hengda Electronic Factory Single-Phase Transformer Products and Services

12.7.5 Sichuan Chongzhou Hengda Electronic Factory Single-Phase Transformer SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Sichuan Chongzhou Hengda Electronic Factory Recent Developments

12.8 Acme Electric

12.8.1 Acme Electric Corporation Information

12.8.2 Acme Electric Overview

12.8.3 Acme Electric Single-Phase Transformer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Acme Electric Single-Phase Transformer Products and Services

12.8.5 Acme Electric Single-Phase Transformer SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Acme Electric Recent Developments

12.9 Block Transformatoren-Elektronik

12.9.1 Block Transformatoren-Elektronik Corporation Information

12.9.2 Block Transformatoren-Elektronik Overview

12.9.3 Block Transformatoren-Elektronik Single-Phase Transformer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Block Transformatoren-Elektronik Single-Phase Transformer Products and Services

12.9.5 Block Transformatoren-Elektronik Single-Phase Transformer SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Block Transformatoren-Elektronik Recent Developments

12.10 Boardman Transformers

12.10.1 Boardman Transformers Corporation Information

12.10.2 Boardman Transformers Overview

12.10.3 Boardman Transformers Single-Phase Transformer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Boardman Transformers Single-Phase Transformer Products and Services

12.10.5 Boardman Transformers Single-Phase Transformer SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Boardman Transformers Recent Developments

12.11 Datatronic

12.11.1 Datatronic Corporation Information

12.11.2 Datatronic Overview

12.11.3 Datatronic Single-Phase Transformer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Datatronic Single-Phase Transformer Products and Services

12.11.5 Datatronic Recent Developments

12.12 ELSPRO Elektrotechnik

12.12.1 ELSPRO Elektrotechnik Corporation Information

12.12.2 ELSPRO Elektrotechnik Overview

12.12.3 ELSPRO Elektrotechnik Single-Phase Transformer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 ELSPRO Elektrotechnik Single-Phase Transformer Products and Services

12.12.5 ELSPRO Elektrotechnik Recent Developments

12.13 ERC Highlight Srl

12.13.1 ERC Highlight Srl Corporation Information

12.13.2 ERC Highlight Srl Overview

12.13.3 ERC Highlight Srl Single-Phase Transformer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 ERC Highlight Srl Single-Phase Transformer Products and Services

12.13.5 ERC Highlight Srl Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Single-Phase Transformer Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Single-Phase Transformer Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Single-Phase Transformer Production Mode & Process

13.4 Single-Phase Transformer Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Single-Phase Transformer Sales Channels

13.4.2 Single-Phase Transformer Distributors

13.5 Single-Phase Transformer Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

