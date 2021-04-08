MARKET INTRODUCTION

Polyamides are polymers which consist amide bond linkage in structure. Polyamides can be found naturally in wool and silk. Polyamides can be aliphatic, semi aromatic and aromatic. In artificial formulation of polyamides, step growth polymerization or solid phase synthesis process is being applied for production. Polyamides often used in textiles, kitchen utensils, sportswear and carpets, etc. Polyamides have various properties such as high toughness, excellent thermal and chemical resistance, and others. Application such as ropes and cables, bulletproof vests, tennis strings, snowboards, jet engine enclosures, brake and transmission friction parts, etc. have wide usage polyamides.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The growing usage of polyamide materials in the vehicles will drive the demand growth for the polyamide market. Furthermore, increasing demand for polyamides like nylon 66 and nylon 6 for engineering and industrial application will further imply in the demand growth for polyamide market. Predominantly, high cost of aromatic polyamide material may hinder the demand growth for the polyamide market. However, increasing demand of polyamides material for the production of glass reinforced plastics will create opportunity for polyamide market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Polyamide Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the polyamide market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and region. The polyamide market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading polyamide market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The polyamide market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type, the polyamide market is segmented into polyamide 6, polyamide 66, bio-based & specialty polyamide. On the basis of application, the polyamide market is segmented into, engineering plastics, fiber.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the polyamide market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Polyamide market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the polyamide market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the polyamide market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the polyamide market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from polyamide market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for polyamide in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the polyamide market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the polyamide market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

BASF SE

Arkema SA H

Asahi Kasei Corporation

E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company

Evonik Industries AG

Honeywell International, Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Invista S.A.R.L.

Royal DSM N.V.

Ube Industries Limited

