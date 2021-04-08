LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

2bPrecise, OneOme, TIGAR Health- IR2Dx, Kailos Genetics, Syapse Inc, Karius, Astarte Medical, Fabric Genomics, INC., Orion Health, 2B Precise, Fabric Genomics, Pfizer, Gene 42, IBM Watson Health, Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, Nanthealth, Navican, N-of-One, PierianDx, Sunquest Information System, Tempus, Novartis, Translational Software, Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Nanostring Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Market Segment by Product Type: Personalized Diagnostics

Personalized Therapies

Personalized Nutrition & Wellness Market Segment by Application:

Oncology

Neurosciences

Immunology

Respiratory

Others

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution market https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2774917/global-personalized-medicine-pm-solution-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2774917/global-personalized-medicine-pm-solution-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution

1.1 Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Market Overview

1.1.1 Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Product Scope

1.1.2 Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Personalized Diagnostics

2.5 Personalized Therapies

2.6 Personalized Nutrition & Wellness 3 Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Oncology

3.5 Neurosciences

3.6 Immunology

3.7 Respiratory

3.8 Others 4 Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Market

4.4 Global Top Players Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 2bPrecise

5.1.1 2bPrecise Profile

5.1.2 2bPrecise Main Business

5.1.3 2bPrecise Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 2bPrecise Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 2bPrecise Recent Developments

5.2 OneOme

5.2.1 OneOme Profile

5.2.2 OneOme Main Business

5.2.3 OneOme Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 OneOme Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 OneOme Recent Developments

5.3 TIGAR Health- IR2Dx

5.3.1 TIGAR Health- IR2Dx Profile

5.3.2 TIGAR Health- IR2Dx Main Business

5.3.3 TIGAR Health- IR2Dx Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 TIGAR Health- IR2Dx Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Kailos Genetics Recent Developments

5.4 Kailos Genetics

5.4.1 Kailos Genetics Profile

5.4.2 Kailos Genetics Main Business

5.4.3 Kailos Genetics Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Kailos Genetics Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Kailos Genetics Recent Developments

5.5 Syapse Inc

5.5.1 Syapse Inc Profile

5.5.2 Syapse Inc Main Business

5.5.3 Syapse Inc Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Syapse Inc Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Syapse Inc Recent Developments

5.6 Karius

5.6.1 Karius Profile

5.6.2 Karius Main Business

5.6.3 Karius Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Karius Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Karius Recent Developments

5.7 Astarte Medical

5.7.1 Astarte Medical Profile

5.7.2 Astarte Medical Main Business

5.7.3 Astarte Medical Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Astarte Medical Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Astarte Medical Recent Developments

5.8 Fabric Genomics, INC.

5.8.1 Fabric Genomics, INC. Profile

5.8.2 Fabric Genomics, INC. Main Business

5.8.3 Fabric Genomics, INC. Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Fabric Genomics, INC. Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Fabric Genomics, INC. Recent Developments

5.9 Orion Health

5.9.1 Orion Health Profile

5.9.2 Orion Health Main Business

5.9.3 Orion Health Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Orion Health Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Orion Health Recent Developments

5.10 2B Precise

5.10.1 2B Precise Profile

5.10.2 2B Precise Main Business

5.10.3 2B Precise Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 2B Precise Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 2B Precise Recent Developments

5.11 Fabric Genomics

5.11.1 Fabric Genomics Profile

5.11.2 Fabric Genomics Main Business

5.11.3 Fabric Genomics Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Fabric Genomics Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Fabric Genomics Recent Developments

5.12 Pfizer

5.12.1 Pfizer Profile

5.12.2 Pfizer Main Business

5.12.3 Pfizer Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Pfizer Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Pfizer Recent Developments

5.13 Gene 42

5.13.1 Gene 42 Profile

5.13.2 Gene 42 Main Business

5.13.3 Gene 42 Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Gene 42 Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Gene 42 Recent Developments

5.14 IBM Watson Health

5.14.1 IBM Watson Health Profile

5.14.2 IBM Watson Health Main Business

5.14.3 IBM Watson Health Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 IBM Watson Health Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 IBM Watson Health Recent Developments

5.15 Philips Healthcare

5.15.1 Philips Healthcare Profile

5.15.2 Philips Healthcare Main Business

5.15.3 Philips Healthcare Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Philips Healthcare Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Developments

5.16 Medtronic

5.16.1 Medtronic Profile

5.16.2 Medtronic Main Business

5.16.3 Medtronic Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Medtronic Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Medtronic Recent Developments

5.17 Nanthealth

5.17.1 Nanthealth Profile

5.17.2 Nanthealth Main Business

5.17.3 Nanthealth Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Nanthealth Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Nanthealth Recent Developments

5.18 Navican

5.18.1 Navican Profile

5.18.2 Navican Main Business

5.18.3 Navican Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Navican Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Navican Recent Developments

5.19 N-of-One

5.19.1 N-of-One Profile

5.19.2 N-of-One Main Business

5.19.3 N-of-One Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 N-of-One Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 N-of-One Recent Developments

5.20 PierianDx

5.20.1 PierianDx Profile

5.20.2 PierianDx Main Business

5.20.3 PierianDx Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 PierianDx Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 PierianDx Recent Developments

5.21 Sunquest Information System

5.21.1 Sunquest Information System Profile

5.21.2 Sunquest Information System Main Business

5.21.3 Sunquest Information System Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Sunquest Information System Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 Sunquest Information System Recent Developments

5.22 Tempus

5.22.1 Tempus Profile

5.22.2 Tempus Main Business

5.22.3 Tempus Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Tempus Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.22.5 Tempus Recent Developments

5.23 Novartis

5.23.1 Novartis Profile

5.23.2 Novartis Main Business

5.23.3 Novartis Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Novartis Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.23.5 Novartis Recent Developments

5.24 Translational Software

5.24.1 Translational Software Profile

5.24.2 Translational Software Main Business

5.24.3 Translational Software Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 Translational Software Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.24.5 Translational Software Recent Developments

5.25 Biocrates Life Sciences AG

5.25.1 Biocrates Life Sciences AG Profile

5.25.2 Biocrates Life Sciences AG Main Business

5.25.3 Biocrates Life Sciences AG Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 Biocrates Life Sciences AG Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.25.5 Biocrates Life Sciences AG Recent Developments

5.26 Nanostring Technologies

5.26.1 Nanostring Technologies Profile

5.26.2 Nanostring Technologies Main Business

5.26.3 Nanostring Technologies Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.26.4 Nanostring Technologies Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.26.5 Nanostring Technologies Recent Developments

5.27 Thermo Fisher Scientific

5.27.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

5.27.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Main Business

5.27.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.27.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.27.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Developments

5.28 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

5.28.1 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Profile

5.28.2 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Main Business

5.28.3 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.28.4 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.28.5 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Market Dynamics

11.1 Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Industry Trends

11.2 Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Market Drivers

11.3 Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Market Challenges

11.4 Personalized Medicine (PM) Solution Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.