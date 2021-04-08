MARKET INTRODUCTION

Organophosphate pesticide is the general structured organic compounds which helps in controlling the pests. The organophosphate pesticide is the chemical compound obtained from phosphoric acid where at least one hydroxyl group is interchanged with alkyl group. Organophosphates pesticides is having an acidic chemical properties and partially protonized. Some examples of organophosphate pesticides are Malathion, parathion, diazinon, tabun, ophthalmic agents, etc. It is mostly used for making herbicide, fungicide, insecticide and other pest control chemical.

The global organophosphate pesticide market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand of organophosphate pesticide for meeting the need of foods. Furthermore, Increasing applications in the food industry due to its low cost and high efficiency is likely to drive the demand for organophosphate pesticide in the coming years. However, high regulations on usage of pesticides and availability of other eco friendly alternatives is projected to hinder the growth of organophosphate pesticide market. Likewise, development of technology for increasing the sustainability of crops may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

The “Global Organophosphate Pesticide Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the organophosphate pesticide market with detailed market segmentation by active ingredients, type, application, and geography. The global organophosphate pesticide market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading organophosphate pesticide market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global organophosphate pesticide market is segmented on the basis of Active ingredients, type and application. On the basis of active ingredients, the organophosphate pesticide market is segmented into, parathion, malathion, chloropyriphos, diazinon, dimethoate, glyphosate, methamidophos and other organophosphates . On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into, insecticide, herbicide, fungicide and others. Based on applications, the global organophosphate pesticide market is segmented into, crop-based and non-crop-based.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global organophosphate pesticide market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The organophosphate pesticide market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the organophosphate pesticide market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the organophosphate pesticide market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the organophosphate pesticide market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from organophosphate pesticide market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for organophosphate pesticide in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the organophosphate pesticide market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the organophosphate pesticide market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Arysta Lifescience India Limited

BASF Corporation

Bayer Cropscience AG.

Cheminova A.S.

Dow Agrosciences LLC.

Dupont De Nemours, Inc.

FMC Corporation

Nufarm

Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile

Syngenta A.G.

