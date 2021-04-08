LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Online Food Ordering and Delivery market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Online Food Ordering and Delivery market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Online Food Ordering and Delivery market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Online Food Ordering and Delivery market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Delivery Hero, Uber, Just Eat, GrubHub, Deliveroo, Ele.me, Meituan Waimai, Yum! Brands, Inc., McDonald’s, Restaurant Brands International Inc. Market Segment by Product Type: Aggregator

Brand Self-operated Market Segment by Application:

Home

Office Space

Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Online Food Ordering and Delivery market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Online Food Ordering and Delivery market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Online Food Ordering and Delivery market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Online Food Ordering and Delivery market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Online Food Ordering and Delivery market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Online Food Ordering and Delivery

1.1 Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Overview

1.1.1 Online Food Ordering and Delivery Product Scope

1.1.2 Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Online Food Ordering and Delivery Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Online Food Ordering and Delivery Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Online Food Ordering and Delivery Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Aggregator

2.5 Brand Self-operated 3 Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Online Food Ordering and Delivery Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Online Food Ordering and Delivery Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Home

3.5 Office Space

3.6 Other 4 Online Food Ordering and Delivery Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Online Food Ordering and Delivery as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market

4.4 Global Top Players Online Food Ordering and Delivery Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Online Food Ordering and Delivery Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Delivery Hero

5.1.1 Delivery Hero Profile

5.1.2 Delivery Hero Main Business

5.1.3 Delivery Hero Online Food Ordering and Delivery Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Delivery Hero Online Food Ordering and Delivery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Delivery Hero Recent Developments

5.2 Uber

5.2.1 Uber Profile

5.2.2 Uber Main Business

5.2.3 Uber Online Food Ordering and Delivery Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Uber Online Food Ordering and Delivery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Uber Recent Developments

5.3 Just Eat

5.3.1 Just Eat Profile

5.3.2 Just Eat Main Business

5.3.3 Just Eat Online Food Ordering and Delivery Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Just Eat Online Food Ordering and Delivery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 GrubHub Recent Developments

5.4 GrubHub

5.4.1 GrubHub Profile

5.4.2 GrubHub Main Business

5.4.3 GrubHub Online Food Ordering and Delivery Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 GrubHub Online Food Ordering and Delivery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 GrubHub Recent Developments

5.5 Deliveroo

5.5.1 Deliveroo Profile

5.5.2 Deliveroo Main Business

5.5.3 Deliveroo Online Food Ordering and Delivery Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Deliveroo Online Food Ordering and Delivery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Deliveroo Recent Developments

5.6 Ele.me

5.6.1 Ele.me Profile

5.6.2 Ele.me Main Business

5.6.3 Ele.me Online Food Ordering and Delivery Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Ele.me Online Food Ordering and Delivery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Ele.me Recent Developments

5.7 Meituan Waimai

5.7.1 Meituan Waimai Profile

5.7.2 Meituan Waimai Main Business

5.7.3 Meituan Waimai Online Food Ordering and Delivery Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Meituan Waimai Online Food Ordering and Delivery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Meituan Waimai Recent Developments

5.8 Yum! Brands, Inc.

5.8.1 Yum! Brands, Inc. Profile

5.8.2 Yum! Brands, Inc. Main Business

5.8.3 Yum! Brands, Inc. Online Food Ordering and Delivery Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Yum! Brands, Inc. Online Food Ordering and Delivery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Yum! Brands, Inc. Recent Developments

5.9 McDonald’s

5.9.1 McDonald’s Profile

5.9.2 McDonald’s Main Business

5.9.3 McDonald’s Online Food Ordering and Delivery Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 McDonald’s Online Food Ordering and Delivery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 McDonald’s Recent Developments

5.10 Restaurant Brands International Inc.

5.10.1 Restaurant Brands International Inc. Profile

5.10.2 Restaurant Brands International Inc. Main Business

5.10.3 Restaurant Brands International Inc. Online Food Ordering and Delivery Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Restaurant Brands International Inc. Online Food Ordering and Delivery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Restaurant Brands International Inc. Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Dynamics

11.1 Online Food Ordering and Delivery Industry Trends

11.2 Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Drivers

11.3 Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Challenges

11.4 Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

