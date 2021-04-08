LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global HVAC Globe Valve Market Insights and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers a complete compilation of first-hand and authentic information on the global HVAC Globe Valve market taking into consideration market dynamics, segmentation, current developments, market trends, and competitive analysis. It also includes the qualitative and quantitative assessment by the leading industry analysts. Additionally, growth factors, micro and macroeconomic indicators, and emerging market trends are being scrutinized in the report. Impact of various factors on the global HVAC Globe Valve market growth has also been mapped by the report.

The researchers have done a detailed assessment on the global HVAC Globe Valve market with the help of suitable assumptions as well as methodologies. They have offered thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, and statistics, which will prove helpful for the market participants to strategize and make effective decisions to stay ahead of the curve.

Market players need to be equipped with the information regarding the current and future competitive scenario in order to keep a check on their competitors’ activities as well as execute their business strategies. This report will surely suffice as the analysts have critically examined the competitive scenario and have offered reliable forecasts. With this information, companies can understand the current and future market scenario and plan their tactics to gain a competitive edge over others.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global HVAC Globe Valve Market Research Report: Honeywell, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Belimo, Powell Valves, Velan, Flowserve, SAMSON Group

Global HVAC Globe Valve Market by Type: Three-port Valves, Two-port Valves, Other

Global HVAC Globe Valve Market by Application: Commercial, Residential

The research report provides analysis based on the global HVAC Globe Valve market segments including product types, end user, application, and geography. Each and every segment has been studied on the basis of factors such as market share, market size, CAGR, demand, and growth potential. Moreover, the market analysts have identified the leading regions having growth potential. This segmental study will assist the key players to stress on key growth areas of the global HVAC Globe Valve market and according plan their further strategies.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global HVAC Globe Valve market?

What will be the size of the global HVAC Globe Valve market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global HVAC Globe Valve market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global HVAC Globe Valve market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global HVAC Globe Valve market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 HVAC Globe Valve Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global HVAC Globe Valve Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Three-port Valves

1.2.3 Two-port Valves

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global HVAC Globe Valve Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Residential

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global HVAC Globe Valve Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global HVAC Globe Valve Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global HVAC Globe Valve Production by Region

2.3.1 Global HVAC Globe Valve Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global HVAC Globe Valve Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 HVAC Globe Valve Industry Trends

2.4.2 HVAC Globe Valve Market Drivers

2.4.3 HVAC Globe Valve Market Challenges

2.4.4 HVAC Globe Valve Market Restraints

3 Global HVAC Globe Valve Sales

3.1 Global HVAC Globe Valve Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global HVAC Globe Valve Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global HVAC Globe Valve Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top HVAC Globe Valve Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top HVAC Globe Valve Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top HVAC Globe Valve Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top HVAC Globe Valve Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top HVAC Globe Valve Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top HVAC Globe Valve Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global HVAC Globe Valve Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global HVAC Globe Valve Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top HVAC Globe Valve Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top HVAC Globe Valve Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by HVAC Globe Valve Sales in 2020

4.3 Global HVAC Globe Valve Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top HVAC Globe Valve Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top HVAC Globe Valve Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by HVAC Globe Valve Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global HVAC Globe Valve Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global HVAC Globe Valve Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global HVAC Globe Valve Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global HVAC Globe Valve Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global HVAC Globe Valve Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global HVAC Globe Valve Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global HVAC Globe Valve Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global HVAC Globe Valve Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global HVAC Globe Valve Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global HVAC Globe Valve Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global HVAC Globe Valve Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global HVAC Globe Valve Price by Type

5.3.1 Global HVAC Globe Valve Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global HVAC Globe Valve Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global HVAC Globe Valve Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global HVAC Globe Valve Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global HVAC Globe Valve Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global HVAC Globe Valve Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global HVAC Globe Valve Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global HVAC Globe Valve Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global HVAC Globe Valve Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global HVAC Globe Valve Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global HVAC Globe Valve Price by Application

6.3.1 Global HVAC Globe Valve Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global HVAC Globe Valve Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America HVAC Globe Valve Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America HVAC Globe Valve Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America HVAC Globe Valve Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America HVAC Globe Valve Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America HVAC Globe Valve Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America HVAC Globe Valve Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America HVAC Globe Valve Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America HVAC Globe Valve Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America HVAC Globe Valve Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America HVAC Globe Valve Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America HVAC Globe Valve Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America HVAC Globe Valve Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe HVAC Globe Valve Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe HVAC Globe Valve Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe HVAC Globe Valve Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe HVAC Globe Valve Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe HVAC Globe Valve Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe HVAC Globe Valve Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe HVAC Globe Valve Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe HVAC Globe Valve Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe HVAC Globe Valve Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe HVAC Globe Valve Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe HVAC Globe Valve Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe HVAC Globe Valve Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific HVAC Globe Valve Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific HVAC Globe Valve Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific HVAC Globe Valve Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific HVAC Globe Valve Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific HVAC Globe Valve Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific HVAC Globe Valve Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific HVAC Globe Valve Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific HVAC Globe Valve Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific HVAC Globe Valve Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific HVAC Globe Valve Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific HVAC Globe Valve Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific HVAC Globe Valve Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America HVAC Globe Valve Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America HVAC Globe Valve Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America HVAC Globe Valve Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America HVAC Globe Valve Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America HVAC Globe Valve Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America HVAC Globe Valve Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America HVAC Globe Valve Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America HVAC Globe Valve Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America HVAC Globe Valve Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America HVAC Globe Valve Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America HVAC Globe Valve Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America HVAC Globe Valve Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa HVAC Globe Valve Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa HVAC Globe Valve Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa HVAC Globe Valve Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa HVAC Globe Valve Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa HVAC Globe Valve Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa HVAC Globe Valve Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa HVAC Globe Valve Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa HVAC Globe Valve Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa HVAC Globe Valve Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa HVAC Globe Valve Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa HVAC Globe Valve Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa HVAC Globe Valve Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Honeywell

12.1.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.1.2 Honeywell Overview

12.1.3 Honeywell HVAC Globe Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Honeywell HVAC Globe Valve Products and Services

12.1.5 Honeywell HVAC Globe Valve SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Honeywell Recent Developments

12.2 Schneider Electric

12.2.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

12.2.2 Schneider Electric Overview

12.2.3 Schneider Electric HVAC Globe Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Schneider Electric HVAC Globe Valve Products and Services

12.2.5 Schneider Electric HVAC Globe Valve SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Schneider Electric Recent Developments

12.3 Siemens

12.3.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.3.2 Siemens Overview

12.3.3 Siemens HVAC Globe Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Siemens HVAC Globe Valve Products and Services

12.3.5 Siemens HVAC Globe Valve SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Siemens Recent Developments

12.4 Belimo

12.4.1 Belimo Corporation Information

12.4.2 Belimo Overview

12.4.3 Belimo HVAC Globe Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Belimo HVAC Globe Valve Products and Services

12.4.5 Belimo HVAC Globe Valve SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Belimo Recent Developments

12.5 Powell Valves

12.5.1 Powell Valves Corporation Information

12.5.2 Powell Valves Overview

12.5.3 Powell Valves HVAC Globe Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Powell Valves HVAC Globe Valve Products and Services

12.5.5 Powell Valves HVAC Globe Valve SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Powell Valves Recent Developments

12.6 Velan

12.6.1 Velan Corporation Information

12.6.2 Velan Overview

12.6.3 Velan HVAC Globe Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Velan HVAC Globe Valve Products and Services

12.6.5 Velan HVAC Globe Valve SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Velan Recent Developments

12.7 Flowserve

12.7.1 Flowserve Corporation Information

12.7.2 Flowserve Overview

12.7.3 Flowserve HVAC Globe Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Flowserve HVAC Globe Valve Products and Services

12.7.5 Flowserve HVAC Globe Valve SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Flowserve Recent Developments

12.8 SAMSON Group

12.8.1 SAMSON Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 SAMSON Group Overview

12.8.3 SAMSON Group HVAC Globe Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 SAMSON Group HVAC Globe Valve Products and Services

12.8.5 SAMSON Group HVAC Globe Valve SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 SAMSON Group Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 HVAC Globe Valve Value Chain Analysis

13.2 HVAC Globe Valve Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 HVAC Globe Valve Production Mode & Process

13.4 HVAC Globe Valve Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 HVAC Globe Valve Sales Channels

13.4.2 HVAC Globe Valve Distributors

13.5 HVAC Globe Valve Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

