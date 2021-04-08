The humic-based biostimulants are distributed uniformly in the soil up to a certain depth based on the type of soil and compaction, which increase the soil humus. Humate-based products have been proven to be an option to achieve similar benefits offered by soil organic matter as they are mineral salts of humic or fulvic acids.

Some of the companies competing in the Humic based Biostimulants Market:

Bayer AG, Biolchim SpA, BiolineSikko International Ltd, Borregaard, FMC Corporation, Haifa Group, Humic Growth Solutions, Koppert Biological Systems, Rovensa, UPL Ltd

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Humic-Based Biostimulants Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Humic-based biostimulants market with detailed market segmentation type, form, mode of application, crop type, and geography. The global Humic-based biostimulants market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Humic-based biostimulants market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Humic-based biostimulants market is segmented on the basis of type, form, mode of application, and crop type. On the basis of type, the global Humic-based biostimulants market is divided into humic acid, fulvic acid, and potassium humate. On the basis of form, the global Humic-based biostimulants market is divided into dry and liquid. On the basis of mode of application, the global Humic-based biostimulants market is divided into foliar, soil treatment, seed treatment. On the basis of crop type, the global Humic-based biostimulants market is divided into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others.

