Novavax

Codagenix

Takis Biotech

Evvivax

GeoVax Labs, Inc.

Generex Biotechnology Corporation

Zydus Cadila

Moderna Therapeutics

MIGAL Galilee Research Institute

CanSino Biologics, Inc.

Clover Biopharmaceuticals

ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies ApS

Bravovax

Altimmune

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

iBio Pharma Inc

Greffex Inc.

Ascletis Pharma

Vaxil Bio Ltd.

Curevac

ImmunoPrecise

Digitization and adoption of technology are major drivers responsible for the foreseeable growth of the Covid-19 Treatment market as explained in the report. The Covid-19 Treatment market is segmented into services and solutions provided based on the product type. Other segments include applications and regional diversification. Customer preferences increasing to convenient solutions is driving the scope for Covid-19 Treatment industry, finds this recent report addition by OrbisPharmaReports. However, the Covid-19 Treatment market report also shares challenges faced by the Covid-19 Treatment industry due overcompetitive environment.

The Covid-19 Treatment market report identifies countries such as India, China, Turkey, and Korea to show substantial growth rate gradually. Also, the Covid-19 Treatment report provides data regarding global connectivity, availability of resources and target market regions along with regions leading the Covid-19 Treatment market so far such as Canada, Germany, and UK.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Respiratory Support

Circulatory Support.

Convalescent Plasma Therapy

Antiviral Medicine (a-interferon, lopinavir/ritonavir, ribavirin)

Antimicrobial Therapy

Renal Failure and Renal Replacement Therapy

Lung Replacement Therapy

Immunotherapy

Other therapeutic measures

Respiratory support including oxygen therapy, high-flow nasal catheter oxygen therapy or non-invasive mechanical ventilation, invasive mechanical ventilation, extracorporeal membrane pneumonectomy (ECMO). Circulatory support refers to use vasoactive drug on the base of full fluid resuscitation and improved microcirculation. For else, antiviral medicine includs a-interferon, lopinavir/ritonavir, ribavirin, etc.

By the application, this report covers the following segments

Children

Adult

Special Groups

Special groups refers to pregnants and others.

