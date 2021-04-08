Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2020-2027.The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market. The geographic information system (GIS) is computer tool that offers geographical information. The GIS tools provide several benefits such as time and cost saving. The GIS tool is utilized as a support tool in the business world as it supports business to visualize location of data that helps the business to find new areas of opportunity and potential problem areas. Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the forthcoming years. The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances. The market has also been segmented on the basis of the provincial players, out of which some are well established while some have newly entered the global market. These players have demonstrated activities such as research and development, striving to bring in new products and services that can effectively compete the other established players.

Top Profiling Key Players:

1. Autodesk Inc.

2. BENTLEY SYSTEMS

3. Caliper Corporation

4. Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited

5. Esri

6. General Electric Company

7. Hexagon AB (Intergraph)

8. Pitney Bowes Software Pte Ltd

9. SuperMap Software Co., Ltd.

10. Trimble Inc.

Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market report provides an in-depth assessment of growth and other aspects of the market in key countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. The Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunication with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, organization size and geography. This report also studies the global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market Dynamics:

The rapid development of smart cities across the world and the proliferation of advanced tools in the transport sector are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the geographic information system software market. However, geospatial data barrier and lack of awareness among consumers are some of the major factors which may restrain the growth of the geographic information system software market.

Market Segmentation:

The global geographic information system (GIS) software market is segmented on the basis of component, GIS software, function, end user. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as software, services. On the basis of GIS software, the market is segmented as desktop GIS, server GIS, developer GIS, mobile GIS, others. On the basis of function, the market is segmented as mapping, surveying, location-based services, navigation and telematics, others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as defense, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, utilities, transportation and logistics, others.

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Landscape

5. Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market – Global Market Analysis

7. Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Deployment

8. Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Enterprise Size

9. Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market, Key Company Profiles

12. Appendix

Finally, all aspects of the Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

