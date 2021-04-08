“
The report titled Global Gas Furnace Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Gas Furnace market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Gas Furnace market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Gas Furnace market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Gas Furnace market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Gas Furnace report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gas Furnace report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gas Furnace market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gas Furnace market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gas Furnace market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gas Furnace market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gas Furnace market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Trane, Concord, Carrier, Bryant, Amana, Goodman, Coleman, American Standard, Rheem, Lennox, York, Kelvinator, MRCOOL, Omni, Heil, ENERGY STAR
Market Segmentation by Product: Single-stage Gas Furnaces
Two-stage Gas Furnaces
Market Segmentation by Application: Home Use
Business Use
The Gas Furnace Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gas Furnace market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gas Furnace market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Gas Furnace market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Gas Furnace industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Gas Furnace market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Gas Furnace market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gas Furnace market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Gas Furnace Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Gas Furnace Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Single-stage Gas Furnaces
1.2.3 Two-stage Gas Furnaces
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Gas Furnace Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Home Use
1.3.3 Business Use
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Gas Furnace Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Gas Furnace Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Gas Furnace Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Gas Furnace Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Gas Furnace Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Gas Furnace Industry Trends
2.4.2 Gas Furnace Market Drivers
2.4.3 Gas Furnace Market Challenges
2.4.4 Gas Furnace Market Restraints
3 Global Gas Furnace Sales
3.1 Global Gas Furnace Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Gas Furnace Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Gas Furnace Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Gas Furnace Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Gas Furnace Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Gas Furnace Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Gas Furnace Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Gas Furnace Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Gas Furnace Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Gas Furnace Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Gas Furnace Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Gas Furnace Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Gas Furnace Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Gas Furnace Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Gas Furnace Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Gas Furnace Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Gas Furnace Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Gas Furnace Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Gas Furnace Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Gas Furnace Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Gas Furnace Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Gas Furnace Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Gas Furnace Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Gas Furnace Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Gas Furnace Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Gas Furnace Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Gas Furnace Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Gas Furnace Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Gas Furnace Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Gas Furnace Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Gas Furnace Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Gas Furnace Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Gas Furnace Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Gas Furnace Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Gas Furnace Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Gas Furnace Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Gas Furnace Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Gas Furnace Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Gas Furnace Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Gas Furnace Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Gas Furnace Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Gas Furnace Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Gas Furnace Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Gas Furnace Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Gas Furnace Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Gas Furnace Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Gas Furnace Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Gas Furnace Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Gas Furnace Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Gas Furnace Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Gas Furnace Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Gas Furnace Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Gas Furnace Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Gas Furnace Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Gas Furnace Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Gas Furnace Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Gas Furnace Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Gas Furnace Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Gas Furnace Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Gas Furnace Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Gas Furnace Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Gas Furnace Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Gas Furnace Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Gas Furnace Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Gas Furnace Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Gas Furnace Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Gas Furnace Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Gas Furnace Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Gas Furnace Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Gas Furnace Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Gas Furnace Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Gas Furnace Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Gas Furnace Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Gas Furnace Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Gas Furnace Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Gas Furnace Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Gas Furnace Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Gas Furnace Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Gas Furnace Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 China Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Gas Furnace Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Gas Furnace Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Gas Furnace Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Gas Furnace Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Gas Furnace Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Gas Furnace Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Gas Furnace Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Gas Furnace Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Gas Furnace Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Gas Furnace Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Gas Furnace Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Gas Furnace Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Furnace Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Furnace Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Furnace Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Furnace Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Furnace Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Furnace Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Gas Furnace Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Furnace Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Furnace Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Gas Furnace Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Furnace Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Furnace Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Trane
12.1.1 Trane Corporation Information
12.1.2 Trane Overview
12.1.3 Trane Gas Furnace Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Trane Gas Furnace Products and Services
12.1.5 Trane Gas Furnace SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Trane Recent Developments
12.2 Concord
12.2.1 Concord Corporation Information
12.2.2 Concord Overview
12.2.3 Concord Gas Furnace Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Concord Gas Furnace Products and Services
12.2.5 Concord Gas Furnace SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Concord Recent Developments
12.3 Carrier
12.3.1 Carrier Corporation Information
12.3.2 Carrier Overview
12.3.3 Carrier Gas Furnace Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Carrier Gas Furnace Products and Services
12.3.5 Carrier Gas Furnace SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Carrier Recent Developments
12.4 Bryant
12.4.1 Bryant Corporation Information
12.4.2 Bryant Overview
12.4.3 Bryant Gas Furnace Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Bryant Gas Furnace Products and Services
12.4.5 Bryant Gas Furnace SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Bryant Recent Developments
12.5 Amana
12.5.1 Amana Corporation Information
12.5.2 Amana Overview
12.5.3 Amana Gas Furnace Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Amana Gas Furnace Products and Services
12.5.5 Amana Gas Furnace SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Amana Recent Developments
12.6 Goodman
12.6.1 Goodman Corporation Information
12.6.2 Goodman Overview
12.6.3 Goodman Gas Furnace Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Goodman Gas Furnace Products and Services
12.6.5 Goodman Gas Furnace SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Goodman Recent Developments
12.7 Coleman
12.7.1 Coleman Corporation Information
12.7.2 Coleman Overview
12.7.3 Coleman Gas Furnace Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Coleman Gas Furnace Products and Services
12.7.5 Coleman Gas Furnace SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Coleman Recent Developments
12.8 American Standard
12.8.1 American Standard Corporation Information
12.8.2 American Standard Overview
12.8.3 American Standard Gas Furnace Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 American Standard Gas Furnace Products and Services
12.8.5 American Standard Gas Furnace SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 American Standard Recent Developments
12.9 Rheem
12.9.1 Rheem Corporation Information
12.9.2 Rheem Overview
12.9.3 Rheem Gas Furnace Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Rheem Gas Furnace Products and Services
12.9.5 Rheem Gas Furnace SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Rheem Recent Developments
12.10 Lennox
12.10.1 Lennox Corporation Information
12.10.2 Lennox Overview
12.10.3 Lennox Gas Furnace Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Lennox Gas Furnace Products and Services
12.10.5 Lennox Gas Furnace SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Lennox Recent Developments
12.11 York
12.11.1 York Corporation Information
12.11.2 York Overview
12.11.3 York Gas Furnace Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 York Gas Furnace Products and Services
12.11.5 York Recent Developments
12.12 Kelvinator
12.12.1 Kelvinator Corporation Information
12.12.2 Kelvinator Overview
12.12.3 Kelvinator Gas Furnace Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Kelvinator Gas Furnace Products and Services
12.12.5 Kelvinator Recent Developments
12.13 MRCOOL
12.13.1 MRCOOL Corporation Information
12.13.2 MRCOOL Overview
12.13.3 MRCOOL Gas Furnace Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 MRCOOL Gas Furnace Products and Services
12.13.5 MRCOOL Recent Developments
12.14 Omni
12.14.1 Omni Corporation Information
12.14.2 Omni Overview
12.14.3 Omni Gas Furnace Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Omni Gas Furnace Products and Services
12.14.5 Omni Recent Developments
12.15 Heil
12.15.1 Heil Corporation Information
12.15.2 Heil Overview
12.15.3 Heil Gas Furnace Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Heil Gas Furnace Products and Services
12.15.5 Heil Recent Developments
12.16 ENERGY STAR
12.16.1 ENERGY STAR Corporation Information
12.16.2 ENERGY STAR Overview
12.16.3 ENERGY STAR Gas Furnace Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 ENERGY STAR Gas Furnace Products and Services
12.16.5 ENERGY STAR Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Gas Furnace Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Gas Furnace Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Gas Furnace Production Mode & Process
13.4 Gas Furnace Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Gas Furnace Sales Channels
13.4.2 Gas Furnace Distributors
13.5 Gas Furnace Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
