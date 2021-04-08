“

The report titled Global Fired Heaters Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fired Heaters market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fired Heaters market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fired Heaters market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fired Heaters market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fired Heaters report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fired Heaters report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fired Heaters market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fired Heaters market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fired Heaters market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fired Heaters market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fired Heaters market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Sigma Thermal, Amec Foster Wheeler, Unit Birwelco, Emerson, HTT, Broach, Kel-Gor Limited, Petro-Techna International, Ness, Relevant Solutions, Gasco, HETSCO

Market Segmentation by Product: Direct Fired Heaters

Indirect Fired Heaters



Market Segmentation by Application: Oil & Gas

Power Industry

Chemical Industry

Other



The Fired Heaters Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fired Heaters market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fired Heaters market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fired Heaters market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fired Heaters industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fired Heaters market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fired Heaters market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fired Heaters market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Fired Heaters Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fired Heaters Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Direct Fired Heaters

1.2.3 Indirect Fired Heaters

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Fired Heaters Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Power Industry

1.3.4 Chemical Industry

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Fired Heaters Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Fired Heaters Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Fired Heaters Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Fired Heaters Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Fired Heaters Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Fired Heaters Industry Trends

2.4.2 Fired Heaters Market Drivers

2.4.3 Fired Heaters Market Challenges

2.4.4 Fired Heaters Market Restraints

3 Global Fired Heaters Sales

3.1 Global Fired Heaters Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Fired Heaters Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Fired Heaters Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Fired Heaters Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Fired Heaters Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Fired Heaters Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Fired Heaters Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Fired Heaters Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Fired Heaters Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Fired Heaters Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Fired Heaters Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Fired Heaters Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Fired Heaters Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fired Heaters Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Fired Heaters Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Fired Heaters Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Fired Heaters Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fired Heaters Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Fired Heaters Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Fired Heaters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Fired Heaters Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Fired Heaters Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Fired Heaters Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Fired Heaters Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Fired Heaters Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Fired Heaters Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Fired Heaters Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Fired Heaters Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Fired Heaters Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Fired Heaters Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Fired Heaters Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Fired Heaters Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Fired Heaters Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Fired Heaters Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Fired Heaters Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Fired Heaters Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Fired Heaters Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Fired Heaters Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Fired Heaters Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Fired Heaters Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Fired Heaters Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Fired Heaters Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Fired Heaters Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Fired Heaters Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Fired Heaters Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Fired Heaters Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Fired Heaters Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Fired Heaters Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Fired Heaters Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Fired Heaters Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Fired Heaters Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Fired Heaters Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Fired Heaters Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Fired Heaters Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Fired Heaters Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Fired Heaters Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Fired Heaters Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Fired Heaters Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Fired Heaters Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Fired Heaters Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Fired Heaters Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Fired Heaters Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Fired Heaters Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Fired Heaters Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Fired Heaters Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Fired Heaters Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Fired Heaters Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Fired Heaters Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Fired Heaters Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Fired Heaters Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Fired Heaters Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Fired Heaters Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Fired Heaters Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Fired Heaters Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Fired Heaters Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Fired Heaters Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Fired Heaters Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Fired Heaters Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Fired Heaters Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Fired Heaters Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Fired Heaters Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Fired Heaters Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Fired Heaters Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Fired Heaters Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Fired Heaters Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Fired Heaters Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Fired Heaters Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Fired Heaters Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Fired Heaters Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Fired Heaters Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Fired Heaters Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Fired Heaters Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fired Heaters Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fired Heaters Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Fired Heaters Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fired Heaters Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fired Heaters Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Fired Heaters Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Fired Heaters Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Fired Heaters Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Fired Heaters Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Fired Heaters Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Fired Heaters Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Sigma Thermal

12.1.1 Sigma Thermal Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sigma Thermal Overview

12.1.3 Sigma Thermal Fired Heaters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Sigma Thermal Fired Heaters Products and Services

12.1.5 Sigma Thermal Fired Heaters SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Sigma Thermal Recent Developments

12.2 Amec Foster Wheeler

12.2.1 Amec Foster Wheeler Corporation Information

12.2.2 Amec Foster Wheeler Overview

12.2.3 Amec Foster Wheeler Fired Heaters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Amec Foster Wheeler Fired Heaters Products and Services

12.2.5 Amec Foster Wheeler Fired Heaters SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Amec Foster Wheeler Recent Developments

12.3 Unit Birwelco

12.3.1 Unit Birwelco Corporation Information

12.3.2 Unit Birwelco Overview

12.3.3 Unit Birwelco Fired Heaters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Unit Birwelco Fired Heaters Products and Services

12.3.5 Unit Birwelco Fired Heaters SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Unit Birwelco Recent Developments

12.4 Emerson

12.4.1 Emerson Corporation Information

12.4.2 Emerson Overview

12.4.3 Emerson Fired Heaters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Emerson Fired Heaters Products and Services

12.4.5 Emerson Fired Heaters SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Emerson Recent Developments

12.5 HTT

12.5.1 HTT Corporation Information

12.5.2 HTT Overview

12.5.3 HTT Fired Heaters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 HTT Fired Heaters Products and Services

12.5.5 HTT Fired Heaters SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 HTT Recent Developments

12.6 Broach

12.6.1 Broach Corporation Information

12.6.2 Broach Overview

12.6.3 Broach Fired Heaters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Broach Fired Heaters Products and Services

12.6.5 Broach Fired Heaters SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Broach Recent Developments

12.7 Kel-Gor Limited

12.7.1 Kel-Gor Limited Corporation Information

12.7.2 Kel-Gor Limited Overview

12.7.3 Kel-Gor Limited Fired Heaters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Kel-Gor Limited Fired Heaters Products and Services

12.7.5 Kel-Gor Limited Fired Heaters SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Kel-Gor Limited Recent Developments

12.8 Petro-Techna International

12.8.1 Petro-Techna International Corporation Information

12.8.2 Petro-Techna International Overview

12.8.3 Petro-Techna International Fired Heaters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Petro-Techna International Fired Heaters Products and Services

12.8.5 Petro-Techna International Fired Heaters SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Petro-Techna International Recent Developments

12.9 Ness

12.9.1 Ness Corporation Information

12.9.2 Ness Overview

12.9.3 Ness Fired Heaters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Ness Fired Heaters Products and Services

12.9.5 Ness Fired Heaters SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Ness Recent Developments

12.10 Relevant Solutions

12.10.1 Relevant Solutions Corporation Information

12.10.2 Relevant Solutions Overview

12.10.3 Relevant Solutions Fired Heaters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Relevant Solutions Fired Heaters Products and Services

12.10.5 Relevant Solutions Fired Heaters SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Relevant Solutions Recent Developments

12.11 Gasco

12.11.1 Gasco Corporation Information

12.11.2 Gasco Overview

12.11.3 Gasco Fired Heaters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Gasco Fired Heaters Products and Services

12.11.5 Gasco Recent Developments

12.12 HETSCO

12.12.1 HETSCO Corporation Information

12.12.2 HETSCO Overview

12.12.3 HETSCO Fired Heaters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 HETSCO Fired Heaters Products and Services

12.12.5 HETSCO Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Fired Heaters Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Fired Heaters Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Fired Heaters Production Mode & Process

13.4 Fired Heaters Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Fired Heaters Sales Channels

13.4.2 Fired Heaters Distributors

13.5 Fired Heaters Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

