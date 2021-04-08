Los Angeles, United States, April 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Electric Heavy Vehicle Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application . The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Electric Heavy Vehicle market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Electric Heavy Vehicle market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Electric Heavy Vehicle market.

The research report on the global Electric Heavy Vehicle market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Electric Heavy Vehicle market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Electric Heavy Vehicle research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Electric Heavy Vehicle market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in Electric Heavy Vehicle market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Electric Heavy Vehicle market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Electric Heavy Vehicle Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Electric Heavy Vehicle market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Electric Heavy Vehicle market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to the interested readers.

Electric Heavy Vehicle Market Leading Players

Orange EV, Tesla, Hino Heavy Vehicles, Isuzu Motors Limited, Nissan, Goupil Industries, Dong Feng Motors, Iveco, Efficient Drivetrains Inc (EDI), BYD, Wrightspeed, Renault & Groupe Delanchy, Cummins Inc., Daimler AG, Nikola Motor Company.

Electric Heavy Vehicle Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Electric Heavy Vehicle market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Electric Heavy Vehicle market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Electric Heavy Vehicle Segmentation by Product

Battery Electric Heavy Vehicles, Plug-in Hybrids

Electric Heavy Vehicle Segmentation by Application

Light-duty Electric Truck, Medium-Duty Electric Truck, Heavy-Duty Electric Truck

Table of Contents

1 Electric Heavy Vehicle Market Overview

1.1 Electric Heavy Vehicle Product Overview

1.2 Electric Heavy Vehicle Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Battery Electric Heavy Vehicles

1.2.2 Plug-in Hybrids

1.3 Global Electric Heavy Vehicle Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Electric Heavy Vehicle Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Electric Heavy Vehicle Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Electric Heavy Vehicle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Electric Heavy Vehicle Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Electric Heavy Vehicle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Electric Heavy Vehicle Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Electric Heavy Vehicle Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Electric Heavy Vehicle Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Electric Heavy Vehicle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Electric Heavy Vehicle Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electric Heavy Vehicle Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Electric Heavy Vehicle as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electric Heavy Vehicle Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Electric Heavy Vehicle Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Electric Heavy Vehicle Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Electric Heavy Vehicle Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Electric Heavy Vehicle Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Electric Heavy Vehicle Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Electric Heavy Vehicle by Application

4.1 Electric Heavy Vehicle Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Light-duty Electric Truck

4.1.2 Medium-Duty Electric Truck

4.1.3 Heavy-Duty Electric Truck

4.2 Global Electric Heavy Vehicle Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Electric Heavy Vehicle Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Electric Heavy Vehicle Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Electric Heavy Vehicle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Electric Heavy Vehicle Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Electric Heavy Vehicle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Electric Heavy Vehicle by Country

5.1 North America Electric Heavy Vehicle Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Electric Heavy Vehicle Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Electric Heavy Vehicle by Country

6.1 Europe Electric Heavy Vehicle Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Electric Heavy Vehicle Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Electric Heavy Vehicle by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Heavy Vehicle Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Heavy Vehicle Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Electric Heavy Vehicle by Country

8.1 Latin America Electric Heavy Vehicle Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Electric Heavy Vehicle Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Electric Heavy Vehicle by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Heavy Vehicle Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Heavy Vehicle Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Heavy Vehicle Business

10.1 Orange EV

10.1.1 Orange EV Corporation Information

10.1.2 Orange EV Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Orange EV Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Orange EV Electric Heavy Vehicle Products Offered

10.1.5 Orange EV Recent Development

10.2 Tesla

10.2.1 Tesla Corporation Information

10.2.2 Tesla Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Tesla Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Orange EV Electric Heavy Vehicle Products Offered

10.2.5 Tesla Recent Development

10.3 Hino Heavy Vehicles

10.3.1 Hino Heavy Vehicles Corporation Information

10.3.2 Hino Heavy Vehicles Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Hino Heavy Vehicles Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Hino Heavy Vehicles Electric Heavy Vehicle Products Offered

10.3.5 Hino Heavy Vehicles Recent Development

10.4 Isuzu Motors Limited

10.4.1 Isuzu Motors Limited Corporation Information

10.4.2 Isuzu Motors Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Isuzu Motors Limited Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Isuzu Motors Limited Electric Heavy Vehicle Products Offered

10.4.5 Isuzu Motors Limited Recent Development

10.5 Nissan

10.5.1 Nissan Corporation Information

10.5.2 Nissan Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Nissan Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Nissan Electric Heavy Vehicle Products Offered

10.5.5 Nissan Recent Development

10.6 Goupil Industries

10.6.1 Goupil Industries Corporation Information

10.6.2 Goupil Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Goupil Industries Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Goupil Industries Electric Heavy Vehicle Products Offered

10.6.5 Goupil Industries Recent Development

10.7 Dong Feng Motors

10.7.1 Dong Feng Motors Corporation Information

10.7.2 Dong Feng Motors Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Dong Feng Motors Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Dong Feng Motors Electric Heavy Vehicle Products Offered

10.7.5 Dong Feng Motors Recent Development

10.8 Iveco

10.8.1 Iveco Corporation Information

10.8.2 Iveco Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Iveco Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Iveco Electric Heavy Vehicle Products Offered

10.8.5 Iveco Recent Development

10.9 Efficient Drivetrains Inc (EDI)

10.9.1 Efficient Drivetrains Inc (EDI) Corporation Information

10.9.2 Efficient Drivetrains Inc (EDI) Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Efficient Drivetrains Inc (EDI) Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Efficient Drivetrains Inc (EDI) Electric Heavy Vehicle Products Offered

10.9.5 Efficient Drivetrains Inc (EDI) Recent Development

10.10 BYD

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Electric Heavy Vehicle Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 BYD Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 BYD Recent Development

10.11 Wrightspeed

10.11.1 Wrightspeed Corporation Information

10.11.2 Wrightspeed Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Wrightspeed Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Wrightspeed Electric Heavy Vehicle Products Offered

10.11.5 Wrightspeed Recent Development

10.12 Renault & Groupe Delanchy

10.12.1 Renault & Groupe Delanchy Corporation Information

10.12.2 Renault & Groupe Delanchy Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Renault & Groupe Delanchy Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Renault & Groupe Delanchy Electric Heavy Vehicle Products Offered

10.12.5 Renault & Groupe Delanchy Recent Development

10.13 Cummins Inc.

10.13.1 Cummins Inc. Corporation Information

10.13.2 Cummins Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Cummins Inc. Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Cummins Inc. Electric Heavy Vehicle Products Offered

10.13.5 Cummins Inc. Recent Development

10.14 Daimler AG

10.14.1 Daimler AG Corporation Information

10.14.2 Daimler AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Daimler AG Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Daimler AG Electric Heavy Vehicle Products Offered

10.14.5 Daimler AG Recent Development

10.15 Nikola Motor Company.

10.15.1 Nikola Motor Company. Corporation Information

10.15.2 Nikola Motor Company. Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Nikola Motor Company. Electric Heavy Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Nikola Motor Company. Electric Heavy Vehicle Products Offered

10.15.5 Nikola Motor Company. Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Electric Heavy Vehicle Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Electric Heavy Vehicle Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Electric Heavy Vehicle Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Electric Heavy Vehicle Distributors

12.3 Electric Heavy Vehicle Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

