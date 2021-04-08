Los Angeles, United States, April 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Electric Buses Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application . The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Electric Buses market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Electric Buses market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Electric Buses market.

The research report on the global Electric Buses market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Electric Buses market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Electric Buses research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Electric Buses market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in Electric Buses market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Electric Buses market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Electric Buses Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Electric Buses market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Electric Buses market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to the interested readers.

Electric Buses Market Leading Players

BYD, Zhengzhou Yutong Bus, Zhongtong Bus, Xiamen King Long, Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors, Optare, Solaris Bus, Alexander Dennis, Daimler, Volvo, Proterra, GreenPower Motor, Ebusco, Anhui Ankai Automobile, VDL Bus & Coach, New Flyer, Iveco, Shanghai Sunwin Bus, Wrightbus, Heilongjiang Longhua Automobile

Electric Buses Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Electric Buses market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Electric Buses market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Electric Buses Segmentation by Product

Pure Electric Bus, Hybrid Electric Bus

Electric Buses Segmentation by Application

City Bus, School Bus, Airport Bus, Other

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Electric Buses market?

How will the global Electric Buses market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Electric Buses market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Electric Buses market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Electric Buses market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Electric Buses Market Overview

1.1 Electric Buses Product Overview

1.2 Electric Buses Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Pure Electric Bus

1.2.2 Hybrid Electric Bus

1.3 Global Electric Buses Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Electric Buses Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Electric Buses Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Electric Buses Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Electric Buses Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Electric Buses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Electric Buses Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Electric Buses Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Electric Buses Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Electric Buses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Electric Buses Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Electric Buses Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Buses Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Electric Buses Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Buses Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Electric Buses Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Electric Buses Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Electric Buses Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Electric Buses Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Electric Buses Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Electric Buses Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electric Buses Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electric Buses Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Electric Buses as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electric Buses Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Electric Buses Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Electric Buses Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Electric Buses Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Electric Buses Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Electric Buses Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Electric Buses Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Electric Buses Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Electric Buses Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Electric Buses Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Electric Buses Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Electric Buses Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Electric Buses by Application

4.1 Electric Buses Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 City Bus

4.1.2 School Bus

4.1.3 Airport Bus

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Electric Buses Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Electric Buses Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Electric Buses Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Electric Buses Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Electric Buses Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Electric Buses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Electric Buses Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Electric Buses Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Electric Buses Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Electric Buses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Electric Buses Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Electric Buses Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Buses Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Electric Buses Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Buses Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Electric Buses by Country

5.1 North America Electric Buses Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Electric Buses Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Electric Buses Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Electric Buses Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Electric Buses Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Electric Buses Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Electric Buses by Country

6.1 Europe Electric Buses Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Electric Buses Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Electric Buses Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Electric Buses Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Electric Buses Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Electric Buses Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Electric Buses by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Buses Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Buses Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Buses Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Buses Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Buses Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Buses Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Electric Buses by Country

8.1 Latin America Electric Buses Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Electric Buses Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Electric Buses Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Electric Buses Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Electric Buses Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Electric Buses Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Electric Buses by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Buses Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Buses Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Buses Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Buses Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Buses Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Buses Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Buses Business

10.1 BYD

10.1.1 BYD Corporation Information

10.1.2 BYD Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 BYD Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 BYD Electric Buses Products Offered

10.1.5 BYD Recent Development

10.2 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus

10.2.1 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Corporation Information

10.2.2 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 BYD Electric Buses Products Offered

10.2.5 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Recent Development

10.3 Zhongtong Bus

10.3.1 Zhongtong Bus Corporation Information

10.3.2 Zhongtong Bus Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Zhongtong Bus Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Zhongtong Bus Electric Buses Products Offered

10.3.5 Zhongtong Bus Recent Development

10.4 Xiamen King Long

10.4.1 Xiamen King Long Corporation Information

10.4.2 Xiamen King Long Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Xiamen King Long Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Xiamen King Long Electric Buses Products Offered

10.4.5 Xiamen King Long Recent Development

10.5 Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors

10.5.1 Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors Corporation Information

10.5.2 Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors Electric Buses Products Offered

10.5.5 Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors Recent Development

10.6 Optare

10.6.1 Optare Corporation Information

10.6.2 Optare Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Optare Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Optare Electric Buses Products Offered

10.6.5 Optare Recent Development

10.7 Solaris Bus

10.7.1 Solaris Bus Corporation Information

10.7.2 Solaris Bus Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Solaris Bus Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Solaris Bus Electric Buses Products Offered

10.7.5 Solaris Bus Recent Development

10.8 Alexander Dennis

10.8.1 Alexander Dennis Corporation Information

10.8.2 Alexander Dennis Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Alexander Dennis Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Alexander Dennis Electric Buses Products Offered

10.8.5 Alexander Dennis Recent Development

10.9 Daimler

10.9.1 Daimler Corporation Information

10.9.2 Daimler Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Daimler Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Daimler Electric Buses Products Offered

10.9.5 Daimler Recent Development

10.10 Volvo

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Electric Buses Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Volvo Electric Buses Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Volvo Recent Development

10.11 Proterra

10.11.1 Proterra Corporation Information

10.11.2 Proterra Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Proterra Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Proterra Electric Buses Products Offered

10.11.5 Proterra Recent Development

10.12 GreenPower Motor

10.12.1 GreenPower Motor Corporation Information

10.12.2 GreenPower Motor Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 GreenPower Motor Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 GreenPower Motor Electric Buses Products Offered

10.12.5 GreenPower Motor Recent Development

10.13 Ebusco

10.13.1 Ebusco Corporation Information

10.13.2 Ebusco Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Ebusco Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Ebusco Electric Buses Products Offered

10.13.5 Ebusco Recent Development

10.14 Anhui Ankai Automobile

10.14.1 Anhui Ankai Automobile Corporation Information

10.14.2 Anhui Ankai Automobile Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Anhui Ankai Automobile Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Anhui Ankai Automobile Electric Buses Products Offered

10.14.5 Anhui Ankai Automobile Recent Development

10.15 VDL Bus & Coach

10.15.1 VDL Bus & Coach Corporation Information

10.15.2 VDL Bus & Coach Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 VDL Bus & Coach Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 VDL Bus & Coach Electric Buses Products Offered

10.15.5 VDL Bus & Coach Recent Development

10.16 New Flyer

10.16.1 New Flyer Corporation Information

10.16.2 New Flyer Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 New Flyer Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 New Flyer Electric Buses Products Offered

10.16.5 New Flyer Recent Development

10.17 Iveco

10.17.1 Iveco Corporation Information

10.17.2 Iveco Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Iveco Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Iveco Electric Buses Products Offered

10.17.5 Iveco Recent Development

10.18 Shanghai Sunwin Bus

10.18.1 Shanghai Sunwin Bus Corporation Information

10.18.2 Shanghai Sunwin Bus Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Shanghai Sunwin Bus Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Shanghai Sunwin Bus Electric Buses Products Offered

10.18.5 Shanghai Sunwin Bus Recent Development

10.19 Wrightbus

10.19.1 Wrightbus Corporation Information

10.19.2 Wrightbus Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Wrightbus Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Wrightbus Electric Buses Products Offered

10.19.5 Wrightbus Recent Development

10.20 Heilongjiang Longhua Automobile

10.20.1 Heilongjiang Longhua Automobile Corporation Information

10.20.2 Heilongjiang Longhua Automobile Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Heilongjiang Longhua Automobile Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Heilongjiang Longhua Automobile Electric Buses Products Offered

10.20.5 Heilongjiang Longhua Automobile Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Electric Buses Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Electric Buses Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Electric Buses Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Electric Buses Distributors

12.3 Electric Buses Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

