Los Angeles, United States, April 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Electric Buses Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Electric Buses market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Electric Buses market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Electric Buses market.
The research report on the global Electric Buses market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Electric Buses market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.
The Electric Buses research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Electric Buses market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in Electric Buses market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.
The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Electric Buses market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.
Electric Buses Market Competitive Landscape
The last chapter of the research report on the global Electric Buses market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Electric Buses market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to the interested readers.
Electric Buses Market Leading Players
BYD, Zhengzhou Yutong Bus, Zhongtong Bus, Xiamen King Long, Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors, Optare, Solaris Bus, Alexander Dennis, Daimler, Volvo, Proterra, GreenPower Motor, Ebusco, Anhui Ankai Automobile, VDL Bus & Coach, New Flyer, Iveco, Shanghai Sunwin Bus, Wrightbus, Heilongjiang Longhua Automobile
Electric Buses Market Segmentation
Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Electric Buses market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Electric Buses market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.
Electric Buses Segmentation by Product
Pure Electric Bus, Hybrid Electric Bus
Electric Buses Segmentation by Application
City Bus, School Bus, Airport Bus, Other
Questions answered in the report
- Which are the five top players of the global Electric Buses market?
- How will the global Electric Buses market change in the next five years?
- Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Electric Buses market?
- What are the drivers and restraints of the global Electric Buses market?
- Which regional market will show the highest growth?
- What will be the CAGR and size of the global Electric Buses market throughout the forecast period?
Table of Contents
1 Electric Buses Market Overview
1.1 Electric Buses Product Overview
1.2 Electric Buses Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Pure Electric Bus
1.2.2 Hybrid Electric Bus
1.3 Global Electric Buses Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Electric Buses Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Electric Buses Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Electric Buses Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Electric Buses Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Electric Buses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Electric Buses Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Electric Buses Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Electric Buses Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Electric Buses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Electric Buses Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Electric Buses Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Buses Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Electric Buses Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Buses Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Electric Buses Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Electric Buses Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Electric Buses Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Electric Buses Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Electric Buses Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Electric Buses Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Electric Buses Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electric Buses Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Electric Buses as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electric Buses Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Electric Buses Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Electric Buses Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Electric Buses Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Electric Buses Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Electric Buses Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Electric Buses Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Electric Buses Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Electric Buses Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Electric Buses Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Electric Buses Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Electric Buses Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Electric Buses by Application
4.1 Electric Buses Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 City Bus
4.1.2 School Bus
4.1.3 Airport Bus
4.1.4 Other
4.2 Global Electric Buses Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Electric Buses Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Electric Buses Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Electric Buses Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Electric Buses Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Electric Buses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Electric Buses Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Electric Buses Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Electric Buses Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Electric Buses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Electric Buses Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Electric Buses Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Buses Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Electric Buses Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Buses Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Electric Buses by Country
5.1 North America Electric Buses Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Electric Buses Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Electric Buses Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Electric Buses Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Electric Buses Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Electric Buses Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Electric Buses by Country
6.1 Europe Electric Buses Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Electric Buses Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Electric Buses Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Electric Buses Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Electric Buses Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Electric Buses Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Electric Buses by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Buses Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Buses Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Buses Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Buses Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Buses Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Buses Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Electric Buses by Country
8.1 Latin America Electric Buses Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Electric Buses Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Electric Buses Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Electric Buses Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Electric Buses Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Electric Buses Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Electric Buses by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Buses Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Buses Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Buses Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Buses Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Buses Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Buses Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Buses Business
10.1 BYD
10.1.1 BYD Corporation Information
10.1.2 BYD Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 BYD Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 BYD Electric Buses Products Offered
10.1.5 BYD Recent Development
10.2 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus
10.2.1 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Corporation Information
10.2.2 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 BYD Electric Buses Products Offered
10.2.5 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Recent Development
10.3 Zhongtong Bus
10.3.1 Zhongtong Bus Corporation Information
10.3.2 Zhongtong Bus Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Zhongtong Bus Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Zhongtong Bus Electric Buses Products Offered
10.3.5 Zhongtong Bus Recent Development
10.4 Xiamen King Long
10.4.1 Xiamen King Long Corporation Information
10.4.2 Xiamen King Long Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Xiamen King Long Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Xiamen King Long Electric Buses Products Offered
10.4.5 Xiamen King Long Recent Development
10.5 Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors
10.5.1 Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors Corporation Information
10.5.2 Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors Electric Buses Products Offered
10.5.5 Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors Recent Development
10.6 Optare
10.6.1 Optare Corporation Information
10.6.2 Optare Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Optare Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Optare Electric Buses Products Offered
10.6.5 Optare Recent Development
10.7 Solaris Bus
10.7.1 Solaris Bus Corporation Information
10.7.2 Solaris Bus Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Solaris Bus Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Solaris Bus Electric Buses Products Offered
10.7.5 Solaris Bus Recent Development
10.8 Alexander Dennis
10.8.1 Alexander Dennis Corporation Information
10.8.2 Alexander Dennis Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Alexander Dennis Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Alexander Dennis Electric Buses Products Offered
10.8.5 Alexander Dennis Recent Development
10.9 Daimler
10.9.1 Daimler Corporation Information
10.9.2 Daimler Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Daimler Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Daimler Electric Buses Products Offered
10.9.5 Daimler Recent Development
10.10 Volvo
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Electric Buses Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Volvo Electric Buses Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Volvo Recent Development
10.11 Proterra
10.11.1 Proterra Corporation Information
10.11.2 Proterra Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Proterra Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Proterra Electric Buses Products Offered
10.11.5 Proterra Recent Development
10.12 GreenPower Motor
10.12.1 GreenPower Motor Corporation Information
10.12.2 GreenPower Motor Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 GreenPower Motor Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 GreenPower Motor Electric Buses Products Offered
10.12.5 GreenPower Motor Recent Development
10.13 Ebusco
10.13.1 Ebusco Corporation Information
10.13.2 Ebusco Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Ebusco Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Ebusco Electric Buses Products Offered
10.13.5 Ebusco Recent Development
10.14 Anhui Ankai Automobile
10.14.1 Anhui Ankai Automobile Corporation Information
10.14.2 Anhui Ankai Automobile Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Anhui Ankai Automobile Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Anhui Ankai Automobile Electric Buses Products Offered
10.14.5 Anhui Ankai Automobile Recent Development
10.15 VDL Bus & Coach
10.15.1 VDL Bus & Coach Corporation Information
10.15.2 VDL Bus & Coach Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 VDL Bus & Coach Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 VDL Bus & Coach Electric Buses Products Offered
10.15.5 VDL Bus & Coach Recent Development
10.16 New Flyer
10.16.1 New Flyer Corporation Information
10.16.2 New Flyer Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 New Flyer Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 New Flyer Electric Buses Products Offered
10.16.5 New Flyer Recent Development
10.17 Iveco
10.17.1 Iveco Corporation Information
10.17.2 Iveco Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Iveco Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Iveco Electric Buses Products Offered
10.17.5 Iveco Recent Development
10.18 Shanghai Sunwin Bus
10.18.1 Shanghai Sunwin Bus Corporation Information
10.18.2 Shanghai Sunwin Bus Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Shanghai Sunwin Bus Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Shanghai Sunwin Bus Electric Buses Products Offered
10.18.5 Shanghai Sunwin Bus Recent Development
10.19 Wrightbus
10.19.1 Wrightbus Corporation Information
10.19.2 Wrightbus Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Wrightbus Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Wrightbus Electric Buses Products Offered
10.19.5 Wrightbus Recent Development
10.20 Heilongjiang Longhua Automobile
10.20.1 Heilongjiang Longhua Automobile Corporation Information
10.20.2 Heilongjiang Longhua Automobile Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Heilongjiang Longhua Automobile Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Heilongjiang Longhua Automobile Electric Buses Products Offered
10.20.5 Heilongjiang Longhua Automobile Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Electric Buses Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Electric Buses Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Electric Buses Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Electric Buses Distributors
12.3 Electric Buses Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
