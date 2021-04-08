A digital course recorder is also called as a gyro recorder device. A digital course recorder is a kind of navigation instrument utilized for recording the course of ship. The record from digital course recorder is drawn on a continuous paper belt. The gyro recorder is operated with the help of gyrocompass. The digital course recorder records data automatically which help in navigation process. The key driving factors for the digital course recorder market are, rising number of ships, growing maritime transportation, positive growth in marine industry and ongoing technological advancements.

The key market drivers for digital course recorder market are, technological advancements, rising number of ships, growing maritime transportation, positive growth in marine industry. Moreover, increasing utilization of technologically advanced navigation systems by defense is also expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, growth in waterborne activities and increasing ship and vessels manufacturers are likely to fuel market growth during the forecast period. Whereas, various marine transportation hindrances like slow rate of integration of water and land trade are likely to restrict marine industry thus the digital course recorder market.

Major key players covered in this report:

1. TOKYO KEIKI INC

2. AMI Marine Limited

3. Points North Ltd

4. Lambda Marine

5. AEC Group

6. Hijoy Technology Company Limited

7. Ashapura Marinetech International

8. Alphatron Marine

9. Tototheo Group of Companies

10. Codar Associates Pte Ltd

