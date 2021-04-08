Dental diagnostic and surgical equipment are used for the diagnosis and treatment of dental infections and other dental diseases. These devices are used by dental professionals to diagnose, manipulate, restore & remove teeth and surrounding oral structures and to provide dental treatment. Increasing incidence of dental diseases and rising demand for minimally invasive painless surgeries are the major reasons cited to affect the growth of dental equipment’s market. Rapid aging population and growing demand for cosmetic dentistry are other factors anticipated to fuel the growth of this market.

The dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, rising awareness regarding oral health among individuals and augmented demand for cosmetic dentistry. Rapid growth of dental diagnostics and surgical equipment in developing economies, are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market.

The “Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market with detailed market segmentation by type, end users, and geography. The global dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market.

Key Players Influencing the Market are

3M, BIOLASE, Inc., Dentsply Sirona., NSK, Young Innovations, Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Midmark Corp., PLANMECA OY, KaVo Kerr, and Institut Straumann AG among others.

The global dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, and end users. The type segment of dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market includes, dental systems & equipment, dental lasers, and dental radiology equipment market. The segment of dental systems & equipment market is further classified into, CAD/CAM systems, instrument delivery systems, dental chairs, hand pieces, light cure equipment, and scaling units. Based on dental lasers market, soft tissue lasers and hard tissue laser. The radiology equipment segment is further sub-classified into cone beam computed tomography scanners (CBCT), intra oral and extra oral radiology equipment. Based on end user, the market is classified as, hospital, dental clinics, others end users.

North America held largest share of dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market, owing to factors such as, increasing patient awareness level & disposal income and rising demand for cosmetic dental treatments within the region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth rate during the forecast period primarily owing to, increasing oral disease prevalence, favorable insurance policies, and changes in the population and presence of market growth oriented regulatory policies.

The dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

