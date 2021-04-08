LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global DC Motors Market Insights and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers a complete compilation of first-hand and authentic information on the global DC Motors market taking into consideration market dynamics, segmentation, current developments, market trends, and competitive analysis. It also includes the qualitative and quantitative assessment by the leading industry analysts. Additionally, growth factors, micro and macroeconomic indicators, and emerging market trends are being scrutinized in the report. Impact of various factors on the global DC Motors market growth has also been mapped by the report.
The researchers have done a detailed assessment on the global DC Motors market with the help of suitable assumptions as well as methodologies. They have offered thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, and statistics, which will prove helpful for the market participants to strategize and make effective decisions to stay ahead of the curve.
Market players need to be equipped with the information regarding the current and future competitive scenario in order to keep a check on their competitors’ activities as well as execute their business strategies. This report will surely suffice as the analysts have critically examined the competitive scenario and have offered reliable forecasts. With this information, companies can understand the current and future market scenario and plan their tactics to gain a competitive edge over others.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global DC Motors Market Research Report: ABB Motors Drives and Power Electronics, AMER, Assun Motor Limited, Baldor Electric, Boston Gear, Bühler Motor GmbH, CG Power Systems, Chiaphua Components, Citizen Micro, DAEHWA E/M, Dongguan Silent Industry, Ekita
Global DC Motors Market by Type: Brushless Dc Motor, Brush Dc Motor
Global DC Motors Market by Application: House Decoration, Construction Industry, Streetcars, Metallurgical Equipment, Other
The research report provides analysis based on the global DC Motors market segments including product types, end user, application, and geography. Each and every segment has been studied on the basis of factors such as market share, market size, CAGR, demand, and growth potential. Moreover, the market analysts have identified the leading regions having growth potential. This segmental study will assist the key players to stress on key growth areas of the global DC Motors market and according plan their further strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 DC Motors Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global DC Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Brushless Dc Motor
1.2.3 Brush Dc Motor
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global DC Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 House Decoration
1.3.3 Construction Industry
1.3.4 Streetcars
1.3.5 Metallurgical Equipment
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global DC Motors Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global DC Motors Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global DC Motors Production by Region
2.3.1 Global DC Motors Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global DC Motors Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 DC Motors Industry Trends
2.4.2 DC Motors Market Drivers
2.4.3 DC Motors Market Challenges
2.4.4 DC Motors Market Restraints
3 Global DC Motors Sales
3.1 Global DC Motors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global DC Motors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global DC Motors Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top DC Motors Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top DC Motors Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top DC Motors Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top DC Motors Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top DC Motors Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top DC Motors Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global DC Motors Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global DC Motors Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top DC Motors Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top DC Motors Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by DC Motors Sales in 2020
4.3 Global DC Motors Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top DC Motors Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top DC Motors Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by DC Motors Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global DC Motors Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global DC Motors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global DC Motors Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global DC Motors Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global DC Motors Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global DC Motors Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global DC Motors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global DC Motors Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global DC Motors Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global DC Motors Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global DC Motors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global DC Motors Price by Type
5.3.1 Global DC Motors Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global DC Motors Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global DC Motors Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global DC Motors Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global DC Motors Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global DC Motors Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global DC Motors Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global DC Motors Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global DC Motors Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global DC Motors Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global DC Motors Price by Application
6.3.1 Global DC Motors Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global DC Motors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America DC Motors Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America DC Motors Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America DC Motors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America DC Motors Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America DC Motors Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America DC Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America DC Motors Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America DC Motors Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America DC Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America DC Motors Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America DC Motors Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America DC Motors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe DC Motors Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe DC Motors Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe DC Motors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe DC Motors Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe DC Motors Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe DC Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe DC Motors Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe DC Motors Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe DC Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe DC Motors Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe DC Motors Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe DC Motors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific DC Motors Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific DC Motors Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific DC Motors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific DC Motors Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific DC Motors Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific DC Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific DC Motors Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific DC Motors Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific DC Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific DC Motors Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific DC Motors Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific DC Motors Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America DC Motors Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America DC Motors Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America DC Motors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America DC Motors Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America DC Motors Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America DC Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America DC Motors Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America DC Motors Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America DC Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America DC Motors Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America DC Motors Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America DC Motors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa DC Motors Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa DC Motors Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa DC Motors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa DC Motors Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa DC Motors Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa DC Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa DC Motors Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa DC Motors Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa DC Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa DC Motors Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa DC Motors Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa DC Motors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 ABB Motors Drives and Power Electronics
12.1.1 ABB Motors Drives and Power Electronics Corporation Information
12.1.2 ABB Motors Drives and Power Electronics Overview
12.1.3 ABB Motors Drives and Power Electronics DC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 ABB Motors Drives and Power Electronics DC Motors Products and Services
12.1.5 ABB Motors Drives and Power Electronics DC Motors SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 ABB Motors Drives and Power Electronics Recent Developments
12.2 AMER
12.2.1 AMER Corporation Information
12.2.2 AMER Overview
12.2.3 AMER DC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 AMER DC Motors Products and Services
12.2.5 AMER DC Motors SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 AMER Recent Developments
12.3 Assun Motor Limited
12.3.1 Assun Motor Limited Corporation Information
12.3.2 Assun Motor Limited Overview
12.3.3 Assun Motor Limited DC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Assun Motor Limited DC Motors Products and Services
12.3.5 Assun Motor Limited DC Motors SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Assun Motor Limited Recent Developments
12.4 Baldor Electric
12.4.1 Baldor Electric Corporation Information
12.4.2 Baldor Electric Overview
12.4.3 Baldor Electric DC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Baldor Electric DC Motors Products and Services
12.4.5 Baldor Electric DC Motors SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Baldor Electric Recent Developments
12.5 Boston Gear
12.5.1 Boston Gear Corporation Information
12.5.2 Boston Gear Overview
12.5.3 Boston Gear DC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Boston Gear DC Motors Products and Services
12.5.5 Boston Gear DC Motors SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Boston Gear Recent Developments
12.6 Bühler Motor GmbH
12.6.1 Bühler Motor GmbH Corporation Information
12.6.2 Bühler Motor GmbH Overview
12.6.3 Bühler Motor GmbH DC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Bühler Motor GmbH DC Motors Products and Services
12.6.5 Bühler Motor GmbH DC Motors SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Bühler Motor GmbH Recent Developments
12.7 CG Power Systems
12.7.1 CG Power Systems Corporation Information
12.7.2 CG Power Systems Overview
12.7.3 CG Power Systems DC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 CG Power Systems DC Motors Products and Services
12.7.5 CG Power Systems DC Motors SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 CG Power Systems Recent Developments
12.8 Chiaphua Components
12.8.1 Chiaphua Components Corporation Information
12.8.2 Chiaphua Components Overview
12.8.3 Chiaphua Components DC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Chiaphua Components DC Motors Products and Services
12.8.5 Chiaphua Components DC Motors SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Chiaphua Components Recent Developments
12.9 Citizen Micro
12.9.1 Citizen Micro Corporation Information
12.9.2 Citizen Micro Overview
12.9.3 Citizen Micro DC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Citizen Micro DC Motors Products and Services
12.9.5 Citizen Micro DC Motors SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Citizen Micro Recent Developments
12.10 DAEHWA E/M
12.10.1 DAEHWA E/M Corporation Information
12.10.2 DAEHWA E/M Overview
12.10.3 DAEHWA E/M DC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 DAEHWA E/M DC Motors Products and Services
12.10.5 DAEHWA E/M DC Motors SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 DAEHWA E/M Recent Developments
12.11 Dongguan Silent Industry
12.11.1 Dongguan Silent Industry Corporation Information
12.11.2 Dongguan Silent Industry Overview
12.11.3 Dongguan Silent Industry DC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Dongguan Silent Industry DC Motors Products and Services
12.11.5 Dongguan Silent Industry Recent Developments
12.12 Ekita
12.12.1 Ekita Corporation Information
12.12.2 Ekita Overview
12.12.3 Ekita DC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Ekita DC Motors Products and Services
12.12.5 Ekita Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 DC Motors Value Chain Analysis
13.2 DC Motors Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 DC Motors Production Mode & Process
13.4 DC Motors Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 DC Motors Sales Channels
13.4.2 DC Motors Distributors
13.5 DC Motors Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
