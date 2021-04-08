LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Market Insights and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers a complete compilation of first-hand and authentic information on the global CO2 Fire Extinguishers market taking into consideration market dynamics, segmentation, current developments, market trends, and competitive analysis. It also includes the qualitative and quantitative assessment by the leading industry analysts. Additionally, growth factors, micro and macroeconomic indicators, and emerging market trends are being scrutinized in the report. Impact of various factors on the global CO2 Fire Extinguishers market growth has also been mapped by the report.
The researchers have done a detailed assessment on the global CO2 Fire Extinguishers market with the help of suitable assumptions as well as methodologies. They have offered thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, and statistics, which will prove helpful for the market participants to strategize and make effective decisions to stay ahead of the curve.
Market players need to be equipped with the information regarding the current and future competitive scenario in order to keep a check on their competitors’ activities as well as execute their business strategies. This report will surely suffice as the analysts have critically examined the competitive scenario and have offered reliable forecasts. With this information, companies can understand the current and future market scenario and plan their tactics to gain a competitive edge over others.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Market Research Report: Buckeye Fire, Tianguang, Protec Fire, ANAF Group, Sureland, Gielle Group, Ogniochron, Britannia Fire, Presto, Feuerschutz Jockel, UTC, Tyco Fire Protection, BAVARIA, Minimax, Amerex Corporation
Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Market by Type: Hand-held Type, Trolley Type
Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Market by Application: Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Others
The research report provides analysis based on the global CO2 Fire Extinguishers market segments including product types, end user, application, and geography. Each and every segment has been studied on the basis of factors such as market share, market size, CAGR, demand, and growth potential. Moreover, the market analysts have identified the leading regions having growth potential. This segmental study will assist the key players to stress on key growth areas of the global CO2 Fire Extinguishers market and according plan their further strategies.
Questions Answered by the Report:
Which are the dominant players of the global CO2 Fire Extinguishers market?
What will be the size of the global CO2 Fire Extinguishers market in the coming years?
Which segment will lead the global CO2 Fire Extinguishers market?
How will the market development trends change in the next five years?
What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global CO2 Fire Extinguishers market?
What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global CO2 Fire Extinguishers market?
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 CO2 Fire Extinguishers Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Hand-held Type
1.2.3 Trolley Type
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Residential
1.3.4 Industrial
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Production by Region
2.3.1 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 CO2 Fire Extinguishers Industry Trends
2.4.2 CO2 Fire Extinguishers Market Drivers
2.4.3 CO2 Fire Extinguishers Market Challenges
2.4.4 CO2 Fire Extinguishers Market Restraints
3 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales
3.1 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top CO2 Fire Extinguishers Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top CO2 Fire Extinguishers Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top CO2 Fire Extinguishers Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top CO2 Fire Extinguishers Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top CO2 Fire Extinguishers Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top CO2 Fire Extinguishers Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top CO2 Fire Extinguishers Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top CO2 Fire Extinguishers Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales in 2020
4.3 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top CO2 Fire Extinguishers Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top CO2 Fire Extinguishers Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by CO2 Fire Extinguishers Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Price by Type
5.3.1 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Price by Application
6.3.1 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global CO2 Fire Extinguishers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America CO2 Fire Extinguishers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America CO2 Fire Extinguishers Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America CO2 Fire Extinguishers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America CO2 Fire Extinguishers Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America CO2 Fire Extinguishers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America CO2 Fire Extinguishers Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America CO2 Fire Extinguishers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe CO2 Fire Extinguishers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe CO2 Fire Extinguishers Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe CO2 Fire Extinguishers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe CO2 Fire Extinguishers Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe CO2 Fire Extinguishers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe CO2 Fire Extinguishers Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe CO2 Fire Extinguishers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific CO2 Fire Extinguishers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific CO2 Fire Extinguishers Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific CO2 Fire Extinguishers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific CO2 Fire Extinguishers Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific CO2 Fire Extinguishers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific CO2 Fire Extinguishers Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific CO2 Fire Extinguishers Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America CO2 Fire Extinguishers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America CO2 Fire Extinguishers Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America CO2 Fire Extinguishers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America CO2 Fire Extinguishers Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America CO2 Fire Extinguishers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America CO2 Fire Extinguishers Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America CO2 Fire Extinguishers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa CO2 Fire Extinguishers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa CO2 Fire Extinguishers Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa CO2 Fire Extinguishers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa CO2 Fire Extinguishers Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa CO2 Fire Extinguishers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa CO2 Fire Extinguishers Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa CO2 Fire Extinguishers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Buckeye Fire
12.1.1 Buckeye Fire Corporation Information
12.1.2 Buckeye Fire Overview
12.1.3 Buckeye Fire CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Buckeye Fire CO2 Fire Extinguishers Products and Services
12.1.5 Buckeye Fire CO2 Fire Extinguishers SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Buckeye Fire Recent Developments
12.2 Tianguang
12.2.1 Tianguang Corporation Information
12.2.2 Tianguang Overview
12.2.3 Tianguang CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Tianguang CO2 Fire Extinguishers Products and Services
12.2.5 Tianguang CO2 Fire Extinguishers SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Tianguang Recent Developments
12.3 Protec Fire
12.3.1 Protec Fire Corporation Information
12.3.2 Protec Fire Overview
12.3.3 Protec Fire CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Protec Fire CO2 Fire Extinguishers Products and Services
12.3.5 Protec Fire CO2 Fire Extinguishers SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Protec Fire Recent Developments
12.4 ANAF Group
12.4.1 ANAF Group Corporation Information
12.4.2 ANAF Group Overview
12.4.3 ANAF Group CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 ANAF Group CO2 Fire Extinguishers Products and Services
12.4.5 ANAF Group CO2 Fire Extinguishers SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 ANAF Group Recent Developments
12.5 Sureland
12.5.1 Sureland Corporation Information
12.5.2 Sureland Overview
12.5.3 Sureland CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Sureland CO2 Fire Extinguishers Products and Services
12.5.5 Sureland CO2 Fire Extinguishers SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Sureland Recent Developments
12.6 Gielle Group
12.6.1 Gielle Group Corporation Information
12.6.2 Gielle Group Overview
12.6.3 Gielle Group CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Gielle Group CO2 Fire Extinguishers Products and Services
12.6.5 Gielle Group CO2 Fire Extinguishers SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Gielle Group Recent Developments
12.7 Ogniochron
12.7.1 Ogniochron Corporation Information
12.7.2 Ogniochron Overview
12.7.3 Ogniochron CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Ogniochron CO2 Fire Extinguishers Products and Services
12.7.5 Ogniochron CO2 Fire Extinguishers SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Ogniochron Recent Developments
12.8 Britannia Fire
12.8.1 Britannia Fire Corporation Information
12.8.2 Britannia Fire Overview
12.8.3 Britannia Fire CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Britannia Fire CO2 Fire Extinguishers Products and Services
12.8.5 Britannia Fire CO2 Fire Extinguishers SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Britannia Fire Recent Developments
12.9 Presto
12.9.1 Presto Corporation Information
12.9.2 Presto Overview
12.9.3 Presto CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Presto CO2 Fire Extinguishers Products and Services
12.9.5 Presto CO2 Fire Extinguishers SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Presto Recent Developments
12.10 Feuerschutz Jockel
12.10.1 Feuerschutz Jockel Corporation Information
12.10.2 Feuerschutz Jockel Overview
12.10.3 Feuerschutz Jockel CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Feuerschutz Jockel CO2 Fire Extinguishers Products and Services
12.10.5 Feuerschutz Jockel CO2 Fire Extinguishers SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Feuerschutz Jockel Recent Developments
12.11 UTC
12.11.1 UTC Corporation Information
12.11.2 UTC Overview
12.11.3 UTC CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 UTC CO2 Fire Extinguishers Products and Services
12.11.5 UTC Recent Developments
12.12 Tyco Fire Protection
12.12.1 Tyco Fire Protection Corporation Information
12.12.2 Tyco Fire Protection Overview
12.12.3 Tyco Fire Protection CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Tyco Fire Protection CO2 Fire Extinguishers Products and Services
12.12.5 Tyco Fire Protection Recent Developments
12.13 BAVARIA
12.13.1 BAVARIA Corporation Information
12.13.2 BAVARIA Overview
12.13.3 BAVARIA CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 BAVARIA CO2 Fire Extinguishers Products and Services
12.13.5 BAVARIA Recent Developments
12.14 Minimax
12.14.1 Minimax Corporation Information
12.14.2 Minimax Overview
12.14.3 Minimax CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Minimax CO2 Fire Extinguishers Products and Services
12.14.5 Minimax Recent Developments
12.15 Amerex Corporation
12.15.1 Amerex Corporation Corporation Information
12.15.2 Amerex Corporation Overview
12.15.3 Amerex Corporation CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Amerex Corporation CO2 Fire Extinguishers Products and Services
12.15.5 Amerex Corporation Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 CO2 Fire Extinguishers Value Chain Analysis
13.2 CO2 Fire Extinguishers Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 CO2 Fire Extinguishers Production Mode & Process
13.4 CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 CO2 Fire Extinguishers Sales Channels
13.4.2 CO2 Fire Extinguishers Distributors
13.5 CO2 Fire Extinguishers Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
